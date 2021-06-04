Cold and Damp AMG C63 S vs. M3 Drag and “Street” Races Show One Clear Winner

Some rivalries have been passed down from generation to generation, and anyone who loves German high-performance cars knows very well the Mercedes-AMG vs. BMW M GmbH is a legendary one. Naturally, that means it’s always a question of honor when the C63 S and M3 Competition meet.
It would have been even fairer for the good folks over at the Motor YouTube channel to have the 2021 BMW M3 Competition meet up with the Mercedes-AMG C63 S sedan. Or have the C63 S Coupe go against the 2021 M4 Competition, for that matter.
But one can’t argue with some things in this world, just as one really can’t influence the weather. As such, the drag and street races (performed on a closed track, as it always should be the case) saw the “ultimate German grudge match” performed between a sedan and a coupe, as well as in a very cold and damp scenario.
The different body styles don’t have as much of an influence on the outcome of the drag and street races. But the fact that Melbourne (Australia) is one of those places where these days there’s lots of rain and little sun did have an impact. So did the equipped tires, or the fact that both cars have the same power rating, but not the same torque figure.
On paper, the M3 Competition and C63 S have exactly 375 kW (510 PS/503 hp) each. But the Bavarian comes with an inline-six-cylinder engine churning out "only" 650 Nm (479 lb-ft), while the Affalterbach representative flaunts a 4.0-liter V8 sporting some 700 Nm (516 lb-ft).
Usually, that would grant the latter a slight advantage. But remember, we’re dealing with a cold and rather damp track. So, we shouldn’t be surprised the winner will be the car that manages to put the power down to the ground in these rather horrible conditions (although one of them still managed almost to hit the 200 kph/124 mph threshold).
But it’s mesmerizing to see (all of the timestamps are in the description) the margin by which the winner takes home both crowns for the drag and street races. And we’re not going to spoil the fun by tipping off the victor because it’s really worth checking it out for yourself!
But one can’t argue with some things in this world, just as one really can’t influence the weather. As such, the drag and street races (performed on a closed track, as it always should be the case) saw the “ultimate German grudge match” performed between a sedan and a coupe, as well as in a very cold and damp scenario.
The different body styles don’t have as much of an influence on the outcome of the drag and street races. But the fact that Melbourne (Australia) is one of those places where these days there’s lots of rain and little sun did have an impact. So did the equipped tires, or the fact that both cars have the same power rating, but not the same torque figure.
On paper, the M3 Competition and C63 S have exactly 375 kW (510 PS/503 hp) each. But the Bavarian comes with an inline-six-cylinder engine churning out "only" 650 Nm (479 lb-ft), while the Affalterbach representative flaunts a 4.0-liter V8 sporting some 700 Nm (516 lb-ft).
Usually, that would grant the latter a slight advantage. But remember, we’re dealing with a cold and rather damp track. So, we shouldn’t be surprised the winner will be the car that manages to put the power down to the ground in these rather horrible conditions (although one of them still managed almost to hit the 200 kph/124 mph threshold).
But it’s mesmerizing to see (all of the timestamps are in the description) the margin by which the winner takes home both crowns for the drag and street races. And we’re not going to spoil the fun by tipping off the victor because it’s really worth checking it out for yourself!