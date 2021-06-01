New Edge Ford Mustang Rides the Wheelie Bars for 3.97s Walk the Fine Line Lesson

With a lot of hot eighth-mile action, the PDRA DeCerbo Construction American Doorslammer Challenge Presented by Callies nailed a hard hit on the 2021 drag racing season between May 27th and 29th at the renowned Summit Motorsports Park in Norwalk, Ohio. It was organized there for the first time, but the crowd will probably ask for a comeback in 2022.
After all, there was a lot of breath-taking action in various classes, from Extreme to Pro and even the quirky ET Bracket. There were many highlights, and one of them comes courtesy of the Door Slammers Drag Racing YouTube channel. We're talking about a Pro Street skirmish between a New Edge fourth-generation Ford Mustang and a thoroughly reworked black competitor that’s most likely a first-generation Chevy Camaro.
Unfortunately, the D.S.D.R. folks aren’t putting much perspective behind this encounter, except for the name of the highly skilled driver sitting inside the crimson Blue Oval racer. Luckily, we also uncovered another angle of this race courtesy of the Precision Turbo & Engine social media page, and we have that embedded below as well.
It’s a bit lower in resolution than its YT equivalent, but we couldn’t miss the opportunity to present this very cool eighth-mile race both from the front and rear. That’s because it provides valuable input on the fine line walked by the red New Edge Mustang. Both Pro Street racers look incredibly cool, one sporting the early 2000s traits and the other with a touch of 1960s vintage to the menacing all-black attire.
But the star of this drag racing show is, most definitely, the Ford. That’s because the driver (and engineers, probably) masterfully control the boosted monster to riding the wheelie bars almost the entire run. And not only he skillfully avoids flipping the car into a spectacular (and potentially dangerous) crash, but he also dips below the four-second threshold.
At the end of the strip, he crosses (possibly with the rear wheels only, so his time might have been even better) the finish line in just 3.97 seconds, easily nailing the win against the rival’s good (but unspectacular) 4.24-second run.
