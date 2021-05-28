Nitrous Ford Mustang Meets Turbo Sibling at the Strip, a Chevy S10 Intervenes

Anyone who’s ever seen a no prep drag racing event might be surprised to see the cool “Redrum” fourth-generation Ford Mustang compete against a smart (yes, Daimler's city car), but that really happened at the recent Brawl in the Falls 2.0 event held at the Wichita Raceway in Iowa Park, Texas. No, we're not talking about a sleeper here because this time around, the smart was just a placeholder to complete the class and help racers advance into the rounds where there’s some real action.
Interestingly, it seems that earlier this month (May 7th and 8th), when the quarter-mile skirmishes took place, the first rounds were a piece of cake for the two neat Mustangs we’re focusing on with help from the National No Prep Racing Association YouTube channel.
As such, you can easily jump past the 2:25 and 5:35 marks of the first video if you’re not that interested in watching “Redrum,” the turbocharged fourth-generation Mustang, go for a fake “right lane wins by a bumper” run, or checking out the “King Pin” Fox Body nitrous Mustang enjoy a solo run that almost ends in disaster.
These two mean machines are great representatives of what’s possible in the small tire class, and it’s well worth seeing them compete against each other. The action starts from the 6:33 mark with the traditional preparatory stage, and we’re not skipping to the actual race just yet (at the 9-minute mark) because we never get tired of checking out the intricate details of these builds as they put on a smoke show.
Hopefully, everyone loves a crimson shade on the Mustang because these two proudly display a couple of nuances of red and burgundy, probably so no one sees them draw blood on each other during the encounter. In the end, the Fox Body came out victorious, so it got the chance to attack a menacingly black Chevy S10 during the third round.
That one comes courtesy of a second video posted by the channel (also embedded below), which actually focuses on the GM truck’s exploits. There’s no easy way to put this, so we’ll just say it bluntly: the beastly twin-turbo S10 takes home the run from the 4:31 mark, if only by a decidedly small margin.
