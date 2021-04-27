Father vs. Daughter Drag Racing Clone Wars See a Double Dose of Golden Camaros

With drag racing already gathering some decades as a motor sport, it’s no wonder that one can encounter just about any type of age bracket or family connection at the strip. Naturally, when the same blood is involved, these races also tend to heat up to the boiling point quite easily.
In this day and age, with ample access to both great cars, technologies, and many strips, it’s not surprising to see old folks racing tuned Dodge Hellcats like there’s no tomorrow, or the wifey teaching both Mustangs and Camaros a quarter-mile lesson or two from behind the wheel of the great Dodge Demon.
This time around, though, we’re in for some deeper family connections that see different generations go down for a showcase of skills, not just power. And it’s easy to understand why the drivers get to shine through on this one (despite actually not seeing either of them). That's because this time around, both apparently drive the exact same car, not different grunt.
Unfortunately, this video from the Door Slammers Drag Racing YouTube channel does not provide much detail about this battle except the fact that we’re dealing with a father vs. daughter encounter. After a little digging around, we found out it’s Mills Racing’ Kallee Mills and Dewayne Mills gunning for quarter-mile glory in those two golden legacy Chevy Camaros.
That’s right, you’re not seeing double, although these rides do qualify for calling them clones—we believe they’re the fabled “Golden Kong/Gorilla” Camaros and the reason we see two examples face each other might have to do with Dewayne’s devastating crash from 2020 during a No Prep event.
According to Drag Illustrated, his daughter Kallee had been groomed to take over the golden Chevy reigns way before that. However, we still have no idea where the duel between the two took place and how come they were pitted against each other.
Although the right lane won the skirmish and the left lane had a dangerously close encounter with the protective barrier, we’d still be in the dark as to who was driving which car if not for the good Samaritan in the comments section explaining that the daughter took the victory.
