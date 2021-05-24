Twin-Turbo “Megatron” Mustang Has Close Brawl With a Nitrous Chevy Tri-Five

More on this:

1 Eccentric '71–'73 Mustang Mach 1 Gets a Lot of Digital Love for the Restomod Age

2 AMG C 63 S Drag Races GT500 and Boss 302 in America vs. Cabrio Import Battle

3 2020 Ford Mustang GT Flexes Its Vortech Muscle, Thrashes GT-R, Z06 and Camaro SS

4 Low-Key Mustang GT Meets E85 Trackhawk at the Strip, Pulls a Whipple Surprise

5 Big Turbo vs. Blown Camaro No Prep Race Almost Ends in Disaster for a '69 Chevy