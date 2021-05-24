Twin-Turbo “Megatron” Mustang Has Close Brawl With a Nitrous Chevy Tri-Five

Many automotive aficionados, including us, love traditional drag racing encounters because vastly different cars have a chance to shine and surprise just about everyone. Now, whenever a no prep-style event comes up, one can always be sure that surprise is an even bigger factor that needs to be taken into account, much to the delight of everyone involved.
The National No Prep Racing Association YouTube channel has a knack for showcasing some of these racing events' greatest assets. Such as the sketchy drag strip surfaces whenever low temperatures are involved, the near misses, or even the big egos sitting behind the wheels of the monsters.
In the latest video (embedded below), they even arrange a one-on-one meeting with one of the drivers involved in the Brawl In The Falls 2.0 No-Prep skirmishes that occurred earlier this month (May 8th) at the Wichita Raceway Park in Iowa Park, Texas. That’s an interesting insight and one the general audience doesn’t get access to easily, just like the footage they shared previously from driver meetings.
On this occasion, they decided to focus on Stan Allen’s New Edge Ford Mustang “Megatron,” which is a completely new build based on a twin-turbo Pro Line Racing setup. You can check out the interview, but the most interesting aspect is the Blue Oval was at this particular drag strip for the first time ever and didn’t even benefit from the prior day of testing like some of the other competitors.
Instead, the “Megatron” build is thrown directly into the heat of a very cool battle with Chuck 55’s... well, 1955 Chevrolet Tri-Five. This one is a healthy dose of old-school looks and neat modern credentials, thanks to its nitrous-fed mill from under the hood.
The action kicks off at the 4:45 mark with the usual smoking-tire shenanigans. The cinematography setup gives us a lot of angles for this battle between a fairly modern New Edge ‘Stang (with cool turbos up front and short side exhausts) and something that looks vintage but packs a huge punch, along with lots of side pipes.
Better choose your favorite before the quarter-mile run kicks off because there’s no time during the race itself. Instead, prepare for a very close result (there’s no ET and trap speed, but the blue light gives us the Blue Oval as the winner) that’s showcased from a lot of juicy angles, so we don’t miss anything. As a bonus, we’ve also added another video focusing on the Tri-Five, just in case the old-school monster is even more to your liking.
