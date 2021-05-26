2022 BMW M4 Competition Can Be Had From $86,300 as a Convertible With M xDrive

autoevolution
Aside from the massive grille controversy and subsequent jokes, something was missing from the newly introduced M3/M4 series. Many of the fans would say that the high-performance sedan and coupe, available in stock and Competition flavors, also need an open-top representative. But the Bavarian carmaker felt that simply dropping the soft top wasn’t enough, so it also added the M xDrive all-wheel drive for the first time ever on the drop-top M4.
In a bid to marry the 4 Series Convertible appeal with the usual high-performance traits of the M3/M4 series, BMW has now presented the third model of the family. It’s not just a Convertible addition, though, because the company has also announced the first all-wheel-drive M4 Convertible created by M GmbH.

But don’t count on enjoying the open-top motoring in addition to “the already exhilarating performance of the new M4” this summer because BMW has also revealed that production is scheduled for the first autumn month, with U.S. deliveries to start in October. As far as pricing goes, the 2022 M4 Competition Convertible xDrive is available with an MSRP of $86,300 (plus $995 destination).

The technical specifications aren’t exactly a secret since they’re a page out of the M3/M4 spreadsheet. Under the hood sits the S58 inline six-cylinder M TwinPower Turbo engine, which sends 503 hp and 479 lb-ft (650 Nm) of torque to the M xDrive all-wheel drive system through an eight-speed M Steptronic automatic transmission with Drivelogic.

Naturally, the major appeal of the M4 Competition Convertible is represented by the introduction of the new “panel bow” soft-top. It attempts to bring a mix of both worlds, as BMW says it “combines the practical benefits of a retractable hardtop with the purist aesthetic of a fabric roof.

The company also claims it’s greatly insulated and was designed to provide a smooth surface to provide better thermal and acoustic comfort compared to a regular soft-top. It's also some 40% lighter than its predecessor’s hardtop.

