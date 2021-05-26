2022 BMW M4 Competition Can Be Had From $86,300 as a Convertible With M xDrive

Aside from the massive grille controversy and subsequent jokes, something was missing from the newly introduced M3/M4 series. Many of the fans would say that the high-performance sedan and coupe, available in stock and Competition flavors, also need an open-top representative. But the Bavarian carmaker felt that simply dropping the soft top wasn’t enough, so it also added the M xDrive all-wheel drive for the first time ever on the drop-top M4.

43 photos