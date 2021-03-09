503-HP BMW M3 and M4 Competition Bring Infamous Grille to the UK, Start at £75k

Do we really have to remind anyone that the G80/82 iteration of the famous M3/M4 series will most likely go down in history not because of its street and circuit racing successes but due to an extremely controversial design choice? Not really, but at least UK clients are spared half of the embarrassment, as they’re only getting the Competition models, leaving the base versions at home in Bavaria.
With other models following in the same footsteps (such as the equally controversial BMW iX or the upcoming i4, to a lesser degree) we probably have to get used to seeing the ugly snot more often from now on. Perhaps this is just a phase, though, as it was the case with the Bangle era.
Anyways, that doesn’t mean BMW is in a hurry to provide new controversy material to its naysayers, judging by the release schedule of the M3 and M4 duo. After all, we’ve known U.S. pricing from day one, and it’s only now that its UK subsidiary has made the quotation public.
While the M3 kicks off from below the $70k threshold in America, British fans are exclusively treated to the M3 and M4 in top Competition flavor, starting from £74,755 and £76,055, respectively. That’s around $104k and more than $105k, at the current exchange rates.
We know very well that many factors are involved when dealing with different markets, but it’s still a bit shocking to realize the 2021 M3 Competition and M4 Competition can be had in the U.S. for MSRPs of $72,800 and $74,700, respectively (plus the $995 surcharge).
UK fans can take solace in knowing the duo will arrive sporting the mighty 3.0-liter six cylinder in-line engine with M TwinPower Turbo technology that’s good for 510 PS (503 hp) and a family of new exterior colors. Those include the Sao Paulo Yellow, Skyscraper Grey, and (our favorite) Isle of Man Green shades.
Is it enough to compensate for the questionable design choices? We really don’t know, but at least we can announce that grippier M xDrive choices will also become available this summer. Meanwhile, RWD model sales kick off this very weekend, starting March 13th.
