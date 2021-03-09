This 16,000 Pa Cordless Car Vacuum Cleaner Is So Small Yet So Powerful

Arctic Owl Concept Is a Spaceship on Water, Explorer With Superyacht Amenities

Cordless vacuum cleaners have been around for a long time, but most of them lack the performance you typically get from a traditional version. The latter obviously offers strong suction and uninterrupted operation thanks to AC power. 10 photos



First and foremost, Dokiy tips the scales at just 500 grams (about 1.1 lb), and it’s small enough to fit in a universal cup holder on the door of your car. It comes with an 85,000 rpm brushless digital 120-watt motor that can generate a suction power of up to 16,000 Pa, with the battery providing different operating times based on the mode you’re using.



Two suction levels allow you to clean your car in different ways.



The first of them is called “Auto Level One,” and it offers a suction power of 6,000 Pa, which the parent company says is good enough for quick debris cleaning. In this mode, the vacuum cleaner can run for 38 minutes per charge.



The “Level Two” mode upgrades the power to 16,000 Pa, and in this case, it can vacuum pretty much anything, including dust, pet hair, cat litter, pollen, and fluids, all with an autonomy of nine minutes with a full battery.



With a metal body and HEPA filters, Dokiy also integrates a fast charging mode that allows the battery to reach a full charge in just two hours.



The package comes with three different accessories, including a universal adapter, a two-in-one brush, and an extension nozzle to reach places where the vacuum itself can’t fit.



