Manhart’s “MH2 500” Tuning Package Takes the BMW M2 Competition to a New Level

If you follow the European aftermarket scene on a regular basis, there’s a good chance you have already heard about Manhart Performance. Being a top dog in a market where there’s no shortage of bright minds and ambitious enterprises is no walk in the park. Nonetheless, the Manhart crew earned its rightful place near the pinnacle of Germany’s tuning hierarchy, thanks to its sheer dedication and painstaking attention to detail.
The results of Manhart's hard work speak for themselves. Take, for instance, their all-terrain BMW X7 M50i, or the 887-hp Audi RS Q8 we’ve featured a few months back. Browsing through the company’s range, you’ll quickly discover that tuning Bavaria’s four-wheeled entities is the team’s main area of expertise.
That said, let’s dive in for a thorough analysis of Manhart’s BMW M2 Competition-based undertaking (dubbed “MH2 500”). In stock form, the Beemer’s 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged inline-six powerplant produces as much as 405 hp at about 5,250 spins per minute and a torque output figure of 406 pound-feet (550 Nm) between 2,350 and 5,200 rpm.
M2 Competition prides itself on a top speed of no less than 174 mph (280 kph).
Wuppertal’s auto experts will only be honoring 10 such units with the MH2 500 treatment, consisting of powertrain enhancements, a snazzy body kit and new footwear, among other features. First things first, the team went about installing a state-of-the-art MHtronik control unit, as well as a premium exhaust muffler with four 100-millimeter (3.94 inches) carbon-clad tailpipes.
Ultimately, this whole ordeal translates to a serious dose of extra oomph—518 wild ponies and 516 pound-feet (700 Nm) of brutal twist at optimal revs. In the suspension department, the Bavarian coupe received a set of top-shelf H&R lowering springs that reduce the ground clearance to achieve a sportier aesthetic.
As you enter the cabin, you’ll run into an additional display developed by AK Motion, which enables the driver to monitor the engine’s behavior at all times. Last but not least, the entire thing rolls on Manhart’s very own Concave One alloy wheels, with six pairs of twin spokes and a diameter of 20 inches on both axles. Details on pricing and availability can be obtained upon request, so we’d encourage you to visit the tuner’s website if you’re thinking about injecting your undistinguished M2 Competition with the MH2 500 aftermarket serum.
The results of Manhart's hard work speak for themselves. Take, for instance, their all-terrain BMW X7 M50i, or the 887-hp Audi RS Q8 we’ve featured a few months back. Browsing through the company’s range, you’ll quickly discover that tuning Bavaria’s four-wheeled entities is the team’s main area of expertise.
That said, let’s dive in for a thorough analysis of Manhart’s BMW M2 Competition-based undertaking (dubbed “MH2 500”). In stock form, the Beemer’s 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged inline-six powerplant produces as much as 405 hp at about 5,250 spins per minute and a torque output figure of 406 pound-feet (550 Nm) between 2,350 and 5,200 rpm.
M2 Competition prides itself on a top speed of no less than 174 mph (280 kph).
Wuppertal’s auto experts will only be honoring 10 such units with the MH2 500 treatment, consisting of powertrain enhancements, a snazzy body kit and new footwear, among other features. First things first, the team went about installing a state-of-the-art MHtronik control unit, as well as a premium exhaust muffler with four 100-millimeter (3.94 inches) carbon-clad tailpipes.
Ultimately, this whole ordeal translates to a serious dose of extra oomph—518 wild ponies and 516 pound-feet (700 Nm) of brutal twist at optimal revs. In the suspension department, the Bavarian coupe received a set of top-shelf H&R lowering springs that reduce the ground clearance to achieve a sportier aesthetic.
As you enter the cabin, you’ll run into an additional display developed by AK Motion, which enables the driver to monitor the engine’s behavior at all times. Last but not least, the entire thing rolls on Manhart’s very own Concave One alloy wheels, with six pairs of twin spokes and a diameter of 20 inches on both axles. Details on pricing and availability can be obtained upon request, so we’d encourage you to visit the tuner’s website if you’re thinking about injecting your undistinguished M2 Competition with the MH2 500 aftermarket serum.