750-Horsepower BMW X8 Plug-in Prototype Has Trouble at Nurburgring Test Debut

Rumors about the gargantuan BMW X7 SUV getting a sportier-looking brother have been going on as early as 2017, when BMW first previewed the ginormous model with the Concept X7 iPerformance at the Frankfurt Motor Show.
Back then, talks were revolving around an X8 complementing the full-size BMW SUV lineup in the same way the X6 does it for the X5, the X4 for the X3 or how the ill-fated X2 is the coupe-SUV version of the X1.
As it turns out, almost everyone was wrong, because the 2023 BMW X8 will be a different kind of animal, both from a design and a hierarchy standpoint.
Instead of creating a likely awkward looking, swoopy roof version of the X7, BMW has decided to go all-in an create its first M-only SUV.
Technically speaking, the X8 will be built as an all-new model from the ground up, even though many of its features will be shared with the upcoming X7 LCI.
You’ve read that right, apparently every powertrain version of the upcoming X8 will have the signature of M engineers, with at least an inline-six and two V8s being available when it goes on sale.
The entry level X8, if you can call it that, is expected to be the X8 M45e, using a version of the same plug-in hybrid found in the X5 45e.
Going up, the X8 M50i, X8 M and X8 M iPerformance will use the tried-and-true twin-turbocharged, 4.4-liter V8, with the top of the range version getting an extra 200-horsepower electric motor on its way to a combined output of around 750 horsepower.
In other words, instead of finally creating a modern M1 and re-enter the supercar market, BMW has decided that its first M-only vehicle will be a super SUV with no direct rival, but one that will go against high-end, specialty SUVs like the Mercedes-AMG G 63 or the Lamborghini Urus.
According to the spy photographers on scene, BMW had two X8 prototypes at the Nurburgring this week, for the first time in the model’s development, and one of them broke down. On top of it, neither prototype was able to complete the Green Hell for more than two or three laps before cooling down, which is yet another hint that we should be expecting a special car instead of just another SUV derivative of an existing model.
