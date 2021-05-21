750-Horsepower BMW X8 Plug-in Prototype Has Trouble at Nurburgring Test Debut

More on this:

1 2022 BMW X8 – What We Know So Far About Munich's High-Riding Flagship

2 2022 BMW X8 “Hybrid Test Vehicle” Looks Like the Sexier Sibling of the X7

3 2022 BMW X8 M Gets Rendered, Will Be a 750 HP Hybrid SUV

4 BMW Considers X8 Model, But Not Necessarily as You'd Expect It