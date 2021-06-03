Twin-Turbo 1969 Camaro SS Drags Tri-Five and Red Hot Rod, Blows Them 6s Kisses

The Summit Midwest Drags has the makings of one of the greatest quarter-mile events of this first half of the year. We’re dealing with four full days of drag racing action, mandatory street-legal competitors, and no fewer than three tracks in between them. And, as a bonus feature, all racers can only bring a trailer with them and nothing else.
You would think that an automotive encounter of such magnitude would prove too much of a burden for the real dragster monsters. But, as far as we’re concerned, and judging by the cream of racers showcased so far by the Drag Racing and Car Stuff YouTube channel, there’s really no cause for concern.
Actually, it’s the exact opposite. So, after we recently witnessed a couple of crazy 76-mm twin-turbo Chevy Colorados that were capable of running 8-second passes all day long, it’s time for another GM treat, this time with a vintage twist.
And, not just by the looks of it, this 1969 Chevrolet Camaro is even better. But let’s start with the beginning, as the initial presentation is also more than revealing. That’s how we get to find out that under that huge cowl induction hood (coolness level 100+, along with the side exhausts and the classic Camaro vibes) resides a Big Block Chevy engine (of unspecified variety, but surely of hulking displacement) and a pair of beefy 94mm turbochargers.
You can ogle at the setup not just in the beginning of the video (embedded below) but also at the very end from the 8:05 mark. Don’t jump to the final showcase just yet, though, because we also have a lot of six-second action.
If you want to admire the first rival, a 1956 Tri-Five Chevy, then head to the 1:28 mark. If not, let’s get right down to race business from the 2:25 mark to witness the ‘69 Camaro gap its equally classic foe with a 6.92s pass. It’s interrupted fast, though, because the videographer’s attention gets snatched by a Hulking green Hot Rod.
No worries, we also have some action with a crimson member of the Hot Rod breed, but first, let’s check out this stunning Pro Mod 1969 Nova Dart with a 427 LS and its own 94mm turbo from the 3:55 mark. We can’t put the Camaro and the Nova into the proper perspective, though, because the former has a botched start, and the latter went on a solo ride for a 7.44s ET.
Luckily, the ‘69 recovers and probably wants to save face for the last encounter against the feisty red Hot Rod. It’s an easy-peasy achievement because from the 6:30 mark, we get to see the Chevy blow another six-second kiss with a 6.71s to 8.98s victory.
Actually, it’s the exact opposite. So, after we recently witnessed a couple of crazy 76-mm twin-turbo Chevy Colorados that were capable of running 8-second passes all day long, it’s time for another GM treat, this time with a vintage twist.
And, not just by the looks of it, this 1969 Chevrolet Camaro is even better. But let’s start with the beginning, as the initial presentation is also more than revealing. That’s how we get to find out that under that huge cowl induction hood (coolness level 100+, along with the side exhausts and the classic Camaro vibes) resides a Big Block Chevy engine (of unspecified variety, but surely of hulking displacement) and a pair of beefy 94mm turbochargers.
You can ogle at the setup not just in the beginning of the video (embedded below) but also at the very end from the 8:05 mark. Don’t jump to the final showcase just yet, though, because we also have a lot of six-second action.
If you want to admire the first rival, a 1956 Tri-Five Chevy, then head to the 1:28 mark. If not, let’s get right down to race business from the 2:25 mark to witness the ‘69 Camaro gap its equally classic foe with a 6.92s pass. It’s interrupted fast, though, because the videographer’s attention gets snatched by a Hulking green Hot Rod.
No worries, we also have some action with a crimson member of the Hot Rod breed, but first, let’s check out this stunning Pro Mod 1969 Nova Dart with a 427 LS and its own 94mm turbo from the 3:55 mark. We can’t put the Camaro and the Nova into the proper perspective, though, because the former has a botched start, and the latter went on a solo ride for a 7.44s ET.
Luckily, the ‘69 recovers and probably wants to save face for the last encounter against the feisty red Hot Rod. It’s an easy-peasy achievement because from the 6:30 mark, we get to see the Chevy blow another six-second kiss with a 6.71s to 8.98s victory.