5 Ferrari 488 Pista Drag Races Porsche Taycan 4S, the Track Is Too Short

1 New Edge Ford Mustang Rides the Wheelie Bars for 3.97s Walk the Fine Line Lesson

More on this:

Porsche 911 Turbo S vs. Dodge Demon Drag Race Is Decided by 0.03 Seconds

In the absence of a Dodge Satan, the quickest stock Challenger you can possibly buy is the Demon. With 840 hp from its 6.2-liter supercharged V8, it's hard to imagine you could possibly need the help of a potential model with the moniker of Hell's finest to beat any other stock vehicle this side of a Rimac Nevera 7 photos



So, the only modifications of the 911 are a software engine tune and a modified exhaust system, whereas the Demon has a stripped interior. Both vehicles run on race fuel, but probably the most important thing for the



The first race gives off a slightly misleading impression of how things will unfold. Weirdly enough, the two cars are neck in neck off the line, which is where you'd expect the 911's AWD system to take the initiative before the Demon started to reel it in. Almost the exact opposite happens as the Porsche starts to pull away after the first 60 feet or so. In the end, the 911 wins by 0.14 seconds (9.87 seconds at 137.96 mph vs. 9.94 seconds at 136.87 mph).



Things become even more peculiar in the second race. The



For the third race, they switch lanes.



Once again, the Demon gets a good start, but the 911 manages to fight back this time and take the win with its best time so far. However, it needed that because, once again, the Porsche driver was slower to react to the tree by almost 0.1 seconds. However, if the third race was decided by close to nothing, this one was even closer with just 0.03 seconds between them.



If you ask us, all four races have only winners. On the other hand, if you ask the drivers, all they care about is that time slip and what it says on it, so expect to see a rematch between these two sometime in the future to settle it for good. And remember: if you're very competitive and don't want to settle for a draw, make sure you always run an odd number of races to eliminate that possibility.



However, the Porsche 911 ( 991.2 ) Turbo S it's coming up against here isn't exactly stock. It's not massively tuned either, sporting only two modifications that arguably make it just as good—if not slightly better—than a stock 992 Turbo S. It looks like its owner hasn't put it on a dyno, so we don't know exactly how much power it makes over the 572 hp (580) the 3.8-liter turbocharged flat-six puts out in stock form.So, the only modifications of the 911 are a software engine tune and a modified exhaust system, whereas the Demon has a stripped interior. Both vehicles run on race fuel, but probably the most important thing for the Dodge is its set of slick tires that should help it make the most of the prepped surface.The first race gives off a slightly misleading impression of how things will unfold. Weirdly enough, the two cars are neck in neck off the line, which is where you'd expect the 911'ssystem to take the initiative before the Demon started to reel it in. Almost the exact opposite happens as the Porsche starts to pull away after the first 60 feet or so. In the end, the 911 wins by 0.14 seconds (9.87 seconds at 137.96 mph vs. 9.94 seconds at 136.87 mph).Things become even more peculiar in the second race. The Demon gets an excellent launch, goes in front, and doesn't back down from that position. It looks like the American muscle has found a way to beat the pesky German invader, but the result shows the Dodge's run was only marginally better than its previous one (9.91 seconds with almost the same trap speed). The Porsche losing traction during the launch (10.16 final time) actually gave the yellow car the win.For the third race, they switch lanes. Porsche has the better run (9.87 vs. 9.982), but it's the reaction time that hands the victory to the Demon (0.159 seconds compared to 0.368) by the tiniest of margins—0.1 seconds. The Dodge is ahead as it leads with one win, so the last race sees the 911 fighting for the best possible result at this stage: a draw.Once again, the Demon gets a good start, but the 911 manages to fight back this time and take the win with its best time so far. However, it needed that because, once again, the Porsche driver was slower to react to the tree by almost 0.1 seconds. However, if the third race was decided by close to nothing, this one was even closer with just 0.03 seconds between them.If you ask us, all four races have only winners. On the other hand, if you ask the drivers, all they care about is that time slip and what it says on it, so expect to see a rematch between these two sometime in the future to settle it for good. And remember: if you're very competitive and don't want to settle for a draw, make sure you always run an odd number of races to eliminate that possibility.