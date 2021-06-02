Get Your 2021 Hyundai Bayon Small Crossover in the UK From £20,295

The 2021 Hyundai Bayon has officially made its way to the United Kingdom as the Korean company’s new entry-level crossover. It sits under the Kona (£21,265 RRP / equaling to $30,172) and is on sale, in three trim levels, the SE Connect, Premium and Ultimate.
The base specification starts at £20,295 (equal to $28,795) and brings standard 16-inch alloy wheels, roof rails, spoiler, LED DRLs, halogen headlamps with static cornering function, and electrically adjustable side mirrors. This model is also equipped with leather wrapped steering wheel and gear knob, black cloth upholstery, mood lighting, air conditioning, front and rear electric windows, 8-inch infotainment system, DAB, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth, 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, reversing camera, and others.
Pricing for the 2021 Bayon Premium starts at £22,495 ($31,917). This model adds 17-inch alloy wheels, rear privacy windows, LED headlamps and taillights, heated front seats and steering wheel, automatic air-con with auto windscreen defogger, auto-diming rearview mirror, and electric folding side mirrors. Choosing this trim level will also get customers a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with satellite navigation, live services and Bluelink, as well as a wireless charging pad for compatible smartphones, and height adjustable front seatbelts.
The two-tone paint finish with black roof, glossy black side mirror caps, black and grey interior, keyless entry and push-button start, Bose premium audio with subwoofer, and extra safety gear, such as the blind spot collision warning and lane follow assist, are limited to the Ultimate grade, which starts at £23,795 ($33,761).
Speaking of safety, all Bayon models get standard lane keep assist, lane departure warning, driver attention alert, autonomous emergency braking, forward collision assist, automatic headlights with high-beam assist, hill-start assist, and tire pressure monitoring.
Power is supplied by a single engine, a turbocharged 1.0-liter GDi paired to a 48-volt mild-hybrid system, with two outputs: 100 and 120 PS (99/118 HP / 74/88 kW). The mill can be hooked up to an six-speed manual or a dual-clutch seven-speed automatic transmission.
