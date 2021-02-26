Hyundai Bayon Crossover Debuts March 2 as Mini Kona With Sleek Design

Hyundai currently produces no fewer than seven SUVs globally, but this doesn't stop the South Korean company from launching yet another hauler. On March 2, 2021, Hyundai will introduce the Bayon, a subcompact SUV aimed at the European market.
The Bayon, whose name is a reference to the French city of Bayonne, will slot right under the Kona and will become Hyundai's smallest crossover yet. Specs aren't yet available, but the Bayon should be only a tad smaller than the Kona. The latter is 4,215 mm (165.9 inches) long, so the Bayon should still be longer than four meters (157.5 inches).
Actually, it's safe to say that the upcoming Bayon will be about as small as the Venue, a subcompact SUV offered in North America, Australia, and some markets in Asia. The Venue comes in at 4,040 mm (159.1 inches) in its longest version.
So far, Hyundai unveiled a limited amount of info about the Bayon. It describes it as a small crossover well suited to "urban drivers who want both comfort and great design." The teaser shots suggest it will sport a sleek design with features borrowed from the Kona, like sleek upper headlamps and a broad front grille flanked by additional lights at the corners of the bumper.
The rear end doesn't have too much in common with the Kona, though. It features triangular taillights placed at the lower corners of the rear window, a heavily sculpted lower tailgate, and a trapezoidal license place onto the bumper.
The Bayon should share powerplants with the Kona, so expect it to make use of the same 1.0-liter Smartstream unit with 120 PS and 172 Nm (118 hp and 127 lb-ft). It could also feature the i20's 1.0-liter Kappa II with 100 PS and 172 Nm (99 hp and 127 lb-ft). Don't expect the larger, 1.6-liter Gamma mill with 196 PS (193 HP) to make it into this crossover, though.
On the diesel front, it could be fitted with the 1.6-liter CRDi good for 136 PS and 280 Nm (134 hp and 207 lb-ft). The entry-level model will probably come with the 1.5-liter CRDi, good for 100 PS and 240 Nm (99 hp and 177 lb-ft).
The Bayon won't be offered in the United States, where its position has already been filled by the Venue.
We will find out more about it on March 2, when Hyundai will unwrap the Bayon in an online event. It will also be a creative moment, as Hyundai teamed-up with nine different artists who created pieces of art based on certain design elements of the car.
