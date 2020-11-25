2021 Hyundai Bayon SUV Spied With Digital Instrument Cluster, LED Taillights

At the present moment, the smallest utility vehicle from Hyundai in the Old Continent is the Kona. In the first half of 2021, the subcompact crossover will be joined by yet another subcompact crossover in the guise of the Bayon we’ll be talking about on this occasion.
Teased today by the South Korean manufacturer, the pint-sized utility vehicle is named after a French town positioned between the Pyrenees mountains and Atlantic coast. Hyundai describes it as “a great location for those who enjoy activities such as sailing and hiking, fitting with the lifestyle character of the new model.”
In addition to PR gibberish, we’ve also been treated to a teaser photo of the rear end on the driver’s side. The boomerang-styled LED signature lighting helps the Bayon stand out from the Kona, but these spy photos suggest otherwise.
There’s no other way of saying it, but the B-segment model is a five-door hatchback fashioned like a sport utility vehicle of sorts. A faux crossover, if you will, and “faux” isn’t an understatement unless Hyundai can make a case for all-wheel drive.
Based on the four-lug wheels fitted to this validation prototype, AWD is wishful thinking at best. Under the camouflage, the front fascia appears to be influenced by the i30 as far as the grille is concerned, and by the Kona in terms of lighting. The interior is where you’ll find a digital instrument cluster, a dash-top touchscreen infotainment system with a good ol’ knob for audio volume, a four-spoke steering wheel, and a choice between a six-speed manual and a DCT.
The camouflaged vehicle in the gallery is also equipped with heated front seats and a traditional handbrake instead of an e-brake. Zoom in on the digital instrument cluster, and you’ll notice the Intelligent Speed Limit Warning system that uses the front-facing camera to identify road signs and display the speed limit in real time.
Two questions will have to be answered by the South Korean automaker going forward. First and foremost, does the Bayon replace the i20 Active? And secondly, will Hyundai spruce it up with go-faster goodies like the limited-slip diff and mill from the i20 N?
In addition to PR gibberish, we’ve also been treated to a teaser photo of the rear end on the driver’s side. The boomerang-styled LED signature lighting helps the Bayon stand out from the Kona, but these spy photos suggest otherwise.
There’s no other way of saying it, but the B-segment model is a five-door hatchback fashioned like a sport utility vehicle of sorts. A faux crossover, if you will, and “faux” isn’t an understatement unless Hyundai can make a case for all-wheel drive.
Based on the four-lug wheels fitted to this validation prototype, AWD is wishful thinking at best. Under the camouflage, the front fascia appears to be influenced by the i30 as far as the grille is concerned, and by the Kona in terms of lighting. The interior is where you’ll find a digital instrument cluster, a dash-top touchscreen infotainment system with a good ol’ knob for audio volume, a four-spoke steering wheel, and a choice between a six-speed manual and a DCT.
The camouflaged vehicle in the gallery is also equipped with heated front seats and a traditional handbrake instead of an e-brake. Zoom in on the digital instrument cluster, and you’ll notice the Intelligent Speed Limit Warning system that uses the front-facing camera to identify road signs and display the speed limit in real time.
Two questions will have to be answered by the South Korean automaker going forward. First and foremost, does the Bayon replace the i20 Active? And secondly, will Hyundai spruce it up with go-faster goodies like the limited-slip diff and mill from the i20 N?