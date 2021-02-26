Chelsea FC Soccer Stars Train With the Help of Hyundai’s IONIQ 5

Is this how Chelsea got ready for Atletico Madrid earlier this week? Probably not, but the Premier League club did manage to walk away with an impressive 1-0 win over Atletico on Tuesday and did so as the road team, following an epic scissor kick from striker Oliver Giroud.
When the players at Chelsea do take their training a little less seriously (for marketing purposes), they sometimes do so in the presence of Hyundai products, seen as how the Korean carmaker is one of the club’s main sponsors.
Recently, Giroud, together with club captain Cesar Azpilicueta, goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and defender Ben Chilwell met up with Hyundai's new IONIQ 5 on the pitch for a different type of training session.
The fully electric car was there to power the team’s ball launching machines, something it was able to do thanks to its clever vehicle-to-load technology that allows for bi-directional charging. This means the IONIQ 5’s battery can also moonlight as a 110/220V power outlet for various electronic devices such as scooters, electric bicycles, or camping equipment.
“The new IONIQ 5 is Hyundai’s first standalone electric vehicle and we wanted to show the benefits of its bi-directional charging,” said Hyundai Motor UK exec, Ashley Andrew. “We thought it would be a fun idea to demonstrate the technology with our partners at Chelsea FC.”
“While vehicle-to-load technology wasn’t necessarily designed to help footballers stay in shape on the training ground, it shows how versatile and useful the tech can be for motorists.”
The IONIQ 5 can charge from 10 percent all the way to 80 percent in just 18 minutes using a 350-kW charger. However, if you just need a “quick fix”, you can get 62 miles (100 km) of range in just five minutes. Total range is rated at up to 300 miles (483 km) for the RWD variant with the 72.6 kWh battery.
Recently, Giroud, together with club captain Cesar Azpilicueta, goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and defender Ben Chilwell met up with Hyundai's new IONIQ 5 on the pitch for a different type of training session.
The fully electric car was there to power the team’s ball launching machines, something it was able to do thanks to its clever vehicle-to-load technology that allows for bi-directional charging. This means the IONIQ 5’s battery can also moonlight as a 110/220V power outlet for various electronic devices such as scooters, electric bicycles, or camping equipment.
“The new IONIQ 5 is Hyundai’s first standalone electric vehicle and we wanted to show the benefits of its bi-directional charging,” said Hyundai Motor UK exec, Ashley Andrew. “We thought it would be a fun idea to demonstrate the technology with our partners at Chelsea FC.”
“While vehicle-to-load technology wasn’t necessarily designed to help footballers stay in shape on the training ground, it shows how versatile and useful the tech can be for motorists.”
The IONIQ 5 can charge from 10 percent all the way to 80 percent in just 18 minutes using a 350-kW charger. However, if you just need a “quick fix”, you can get 62 miles (100 km) of range in just five minutes. Total range is rated at up to 300 miles (483 km) for the RWD variant with the 72.6 kWh battery.