Hyundai Splits IONIQ From the Mothership, Becomes Connected EV-Focused Brand

In 2016, around one year after Hyundai formed Genesis, the South Korean group also planted the first seeds of its electrified developments, introducing the three-model Ioniq hatchback lineup. Back then, the company took home the honors of presenting the world’s first vehicle with hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and fully electric propulsion. More so, the automobile was created from the get-go with the sole intention to be powered by hybrid, plug-in orpowertrains, ushering a new mobility era for the parent company.Now the company is ready to fully capitalise the nameplate's experience as it announces the creation of IONIQ as an independent, EV-dedicated sub-brand. It is going to deliver the automaker’s smart mobility vision and as far as we can tell the emphasis will be on a modern, “connected lifestyle experience.”As such, the first order of business was to head to London and change the famous London Eye landmark into a huge electrically lit “Q” letter.Next up will be to reveal three new IONIQ EV automobiles until 2024, all based on the same E-GMP (Electric Global Modular Platform) architecture. The first one will be called IONIQ 5, arriving early next year as a midsize crossover EV inspired by none other than Hyundai’s retro-styled 45 concept The company promises innovative features for each of the three new models and even hints at further car introductions after the current four-year plan.“The IONIQ brand will change the paradigm of EV customer experience,” said Wonhong Cho, Executive Vice President and Global Chief Marketing Officer at Hyundai Motor Company. “With a new emphasis on connected living, we will offer electrified experiences integral to an eco-friendly lifestyle.”The brand’s new model lineup will include the IONIQ 5, 6 and 7 models in the near future – with odd numbers reserved to SUVs and the even ones depicting sedans. As such, over the next four years the new brand will include the 5 electric midsize CUV, a 6 sedan from 2022 inspired by the spectacular Prophecy prototype and an IONIQ 7 largearriving sometime in 2024.