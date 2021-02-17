2022 Hyundai Kona Facelift Welcomes N Line Trim Stateside, Kona N Incoming

One of the best-selling nameplates currently produced by Hyundai, the Kona entered production in 2017 with the kind of front-fascia design that would make the Nissan Juke blush with admiration. A subcompact crossover sold across the world, the Kona enters the 2022 model year in the United States with refreshed styling and the N Line trim.
Sophisticated is one way to describe the exterior styling of the small utility vehicle. The split headlights with piercing LED daytime running lights complement the black grille and black plastic cladding around the wheel arches. The grille is covered, and the cladding is matched to the body paint in the case of the Kona Electric, which features the charging port up front.
Step inside the Hyundai Venue's bigger brother, and you’re welcomed by soft-touch materials on the redesigned dashboard. A 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster is joined by a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with split-screen function and multiple Bluetooth connections. Smarter than the pre-facelift model, the 2022 Hyundai Kona for the U.S. can be opened and closed by a Digital Key feature supported by a dedicated smartphone app.
Diamond-cut wheels, body-color cladding, an aerodynamic lip spoiler with corner fins, and a larger air intake differentiates the N Line from other variants. This trim, as well as the Limited, features a 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that develops 195 horsepower. Entry-level grades make do with a 2.0-liter Atkinson-cycle mill that belts out 147 horsepower.
The Kona Electric is the most potent of the lot, thanks to a 201-horsepower electric motor that drives the front wheels with up to 291 pound-feet (395 Nm) of torque. The driving range isn’t too shabby either at 258 miles (415 kilometers) versus 250 miles (402 kilometers) for the Chevrolet Bolt EUV.
Scheduled to arrive in North America in the second half of 2021, the Kona N is a properly hot crossover thanks to the same 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder motor found under the hood of the Veloster N. The South Korean automaker hasn’t confirmed if all-wheel drive will be available or not, but you can look forward to an eight-speed DCT with wet clutches for sporty applications.
Step inside the Hyundai Venue's bigger brother, and you’re welcomed by soft-touch materials on the redesigned dashboard. A 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster is joined by a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with split-screen function and multiple Bluetooth connections. Smarter than the pre-facelift model, the 2022 Hyundai Kona for the U.S. can be opened and closed by a Digital Key feature supported by a dedicated smartphone app.
Diamond-cut wheels, body-color cladding, an aerodynamic lip spoiler with corner fins, and a larger air intake differentiates the N Line from other variants. This trim, as well as the Limited, features a 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that develops 195 horsepower. Entry-level grades make do with a 2.0-liter Atkinson-cycle mill that belts out 147 horsepower.
The Kona Electric is the most potent of the lot, thanks to a 201-horsepower electric motor that drives the front wheels with up to 291 pound-feet (395 Nm) of torque. The driving range isn’t too shabby either at 258 miles (415 kilometers) versus 250 miles (402 kilometers) for the Chevrolet Bolt EUV.
Scheduled to arrive in North America in the second half of 2021, the Kona N is a properly hot crossover thanks to the same 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder motor found under the hood of the Veloster N. The South Korean automaker hasn’t confirmed if all-wheel drive will be available or not, but you can look forward to an eight-speed DCT with wet clutches for sporty applications.