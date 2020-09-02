Euro-Spec 2021 Hyundai Kona Is Funkier, Kona N Line Takes Sporting Duties

Ten years ago, before the advent of the first-generation Nissan Juke, no one imagined the impact subcompact crossover SUV would have on the European market. In 2020 you need to be funkier than Oscar Wilde’s 19th century flamboyant clothing just to make a name for yourself in the segment. Hyundai got that covered since 2017 and is now upgrading the looks to match the start of a new decade of eccentricity.
You could have been excused to ignore Hyundai just half a decade ago, but not today. The automaker has decided to stand out in the crowd of global automakers by doing things differently. Be it through a new electric brand, a cool sedan, or a bold stylistic expression for its SUVs.
The latter is very characteristic for the updated 2021 Kona, which arrives in Europe – alongside the newly introduced Kona N Line – later this year, with the new Kona Hybrid programmed a little later in 2021.
The company decided that quirky looks can be enhanced as well and managed to come up with a fresh take on the Kona design, while it also updated the interior, enhanced the available powertrains and introduced the eagerly-awaited N Line grade.
Major revisions are in store for the exterior looks of both models, and Hyundai opted to significantly change the styling both at the front and rear. The one thing that stayed is the split-headlight signature, although its looks have also been enhanced to bode well with the new front fascia. Because we’re dealing with a facelift, new colors are a given, so Kona can be had with the new Surfy Blue, Dive in Jeju, Ignite Flame, Cyber Gray, and Misty Jungle.
The Kona N Line, which can be ordered with any of the available engines, has its own personality – larger air vents, a three-hole cutout above the corporate grille, wider wheel arches, bespoke 18-inch alloys, and a sportier exhaust, among others.
Moving inside, European clients will find a unique N Line color package and a choice of cloth, leather, or suede seats, as well as dedicated “N” flourishes such as the N logo for the gear knob or the red stitching and metal-clad pedals. Both the N Line and the stock Kona have a reworked dashboard and center console area, electric parking brake, as well as new ambient lighting.
Also, the changes are complemented by upgraded colors and materials, as well as significant technology improvements. The company has opted for adding i20’s new 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, along with an equally large (but optional) 10.25-inch central touchscreen for the connected infotainment system.
Fresh off the introduction of the Elantra N Line introduction, Hyundai also treats the Kona range to its updated 1.6-liter T-GDI Smartstream engine packing on this occasion 198 ps. It is mated to a 7-speed dual clutch transmission, and future owners can choose both two- and all-wheel drive.
Other choices include the 1.6-liter diesel (136 ps) and 1.0-liter T-GDI (120 ps) that feature standard (on the former) or optional (on the latter) 48-volt mild hybrid technology and the choice between the 7DCT or the group’s new six-speed Intelligent Manual Transmission (6iMT).
