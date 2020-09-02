Euro-Spec 2021 Hyundai Kona Is Funkier, Kona N Line Takes Sporting Duties

Ten years ago, before the advent of the first-generation Nissan Juke, no one imagined the impact subcompact crossover SUV would have on the European market. In 2020 you need to be funkier than Oscar Wilde’s 19th century flamboyant clothing just to make a name for yourself in the segment. Hyundai got that covered since 2017 and is now upgrading the looks to match the start of a new decade of eccentricity.

23 photos