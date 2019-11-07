2020 Hyundai Venue Priced at $17,250

autoevolution
 

Hatchbacks are no longer popular, and Hyundai knows it all too well. The purpose of the Venue is to replace the Accent Hatchback, and at $17,250 excluding the $1,095 destination charge, it’s rather affordable too.
The Venue is somewhat of a misfit in the subcompact segment. Not only is it shorter than the Honda HR-V, but even the Nissan Kicks has a longer wheelbase and more space for the rear passengers. On the other hand, the aggressive pricing strategy makes the front-driven crossover a compelling alternative to small sedans such as Hyundai’s very own Elantra.

Three trim levels are offered for the 2020 model year in the United States, and even the SE M/T comes with all the essentials you’d need in a daily driver. As for best overall value, the SE IVT is the pick of the bunch.

IVT is Hyundai speak for Intelligent Variable Transmission, an in-house design that promises more miles to the gallon than the stick shift. SE trims come standard with a 3.5-inch instrument cluster display, 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment with phone connectivity for iOS and Android, a USB charge port and 12-volt outlet, buttons on the steering wheel, cruise control, automatic headlights, air conditioning, and an automatic braking system with pedestrian detection.

SEL trims are better equipped, especially if you for both the Convenience and Premium optional packages. Both of them level up the pricing to $22,050 for the IVT while the Denim comes exclusively with the continuously variable transmission at $21,950. Regardless of choice, all Venues rely on a 1.6-liter gasoline engine with dual-port injection technology and four cylinders.

Performance isn’t of the essence in this application. The city dweller is rated at 121 horsepower and 113 pound-feet of torque, so don’t go buying the Venue thinking that it’s good for passing slow coaches on the highway at the gentlest tap of the loud pedal. Even Hyundai uses words such as “urban” to describe the character of the Lilliputian crossover that slots under the Kona.

Scheduled to reach U.S. dealerships this month, the Venue is available in no fewer than seven colors for the bodywork. Two-tone combinations are also available, and the interior can be had in black or grey.
