Ferrari and Richard Mille Enter Multi-Year Partnership to Make Luxury Watches

It could be a sign of the times, or it could be the next organic step in the Ferrari brand's evolution, but the carmaker has announced a new, multi-year partnership with Richard Mille. 12 photos



Ferrari has been into prestige horology since the early ‘70s when it joined forces with TAG Heuer (now an



The announcement doesn’t include specifics other than to say that this will be a multi-year deal and that it will extend “from the pinnacle of motor racing in Formula 1 through WEC endurance programs, Competizioni GT, Ferrari Challenge, Ferrari Driver Academy to the fast-developing Esports category.” In other words, Ferrari owners across the spectrum are about to get some new, most likely flashy timepieces to go with their cars.



“Everyone knows Ferrari is an iconic brand with an incredible history, and a true following from the legendary ‘tifosi’ right through to multiple collectors of classic cars,” Richard Mille says. “We see this as a true partnership with multiple developments at its heart of our watches with Ferrari’s designers and engineers. The whole team is thrilled about the collaboration with Ferrari and committed to creating a strong and passionate partnership.”



The gallery includes photos of some of the most expensive limited-edition RM timepieces.

