A Rambo Watch Designed by Rambo Himself: Richard Mille Tourbillon Adventure

For all his on-screen ruggedness and overall badassery, Sylvester Stallone comes to fight the musclehead stereotype: he is educated, he is very smart and he is business-savvy. 8 photos while he’s shooting them up with a machine gun, but Stallone is believed to be a member of Mensa, having an IQ of 160. Or so the story goes.



He also loves art in all its forms and is an avid collector of luxury watches. He befriended



Much like Stallone himself, this piece is rugged on the outside but all brains on the inside. It is complicated yet reliable and sturdy, and incredibly versatile. For a watch. It could even save your life, should you ever find yourself in a Rambo-like scenario where you’d have to drink polluted water. And should you ever have $1 million to spare on a watch.



The Adventure Watch has a tourbillon hidden within its gears. The escapement helps the watch keep the time accurately by countering the effects of gravity as it moves on the wrist, and is considered one of the most complex mechanical complications ever created. Aside from the tourbillon mechanism, the Adventure also includes a detachable compass and a titanium-cased level, a torque and power reserve indicator, and chronograph, all within the magnetic shielding, titanium-carbon TPT case.



Two interchangeable TPT bezels allow the wearer to use the Adventure either as a watch or as a compass. The compass bezel comes with a lid and is made of Grade 5 titanium. The Adventure is fitted with a natural rubber band in camouflage colors because we all know Rambo has to blend in perfectly with the environment, when the need be.



Because this is a watch designed for the (rich) Rambo in you, it also comes with a hermetically-sealed compartment that holds 5 water-purifying capsules. Each would allow you to turn 1 liter of polluted water into drinkable water in as little as 30 minutes or as much as 2 hours, depending on how polluted it is.



Speaking of this particular timepiece, Mille said it was just like Stallone himself: completely unfettered, unique, outstanding. It is also “extreme, designed for extreme conditions, useful, sophisticated and complex, yet unbelievably tough – the ultimate timepiece,” Mille added.



