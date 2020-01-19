TAG Heuer Carrera 160 Years Silver Limited Edition Pays Tribute to Speed Demons

Originally released in 1964, the Carrera was inspired by “one of the world’s most dangerous road races,” the Carrera Panamericana in Mexico, which designer Jack Hauer witnessed for the first time in 1962. So inspired was he by what he saw that he set out to create a timepiece that would resemble it – and he created one of the most iconic racing chronographs of all times.The limited anniversary edition, aptly named TAG Heuer Carrera 160 Years Silver Limited Edition, brings a few modern modification to the original piece, with the most obvious being a larger case. The new watch is an interpretation of the 2447S, one of the two versions of the original (one was in black, the other in silver; S is the silver one).Like the 2447S, the Limited Edition comes with a monochromatic silver dial with a light sunburst pattern and a bigger size of 39mm. The original was 36mm, which was typical for racing chronographs at the time.The mechanism has also been changed, which may cause some uproar with purists. The new model is powered by the new Caliber Hauer 02 with an 80-hour power reserve, while the original featured the Valjoux 72. The hands on the Limited edition are faceted, and Luminova has been replaced with tritium.Unlike the original, the new watch comes with a domed sapphire crystal casing (instead of plexiglass), and the caseback is visible, allowing the wearer to see the mechanism in action. The rotor includes markings for the 160th anniversary edition.What both watches have in common is the fact that they pay tribute to speed demons. Most racing chronographs tend to include a lot of functions, which can translate into decreased legibility. The TAG Hauer Carrera is the exception: it’s clean and clear, with maximum legibility and a distinct sense of elegance.Only 1,860 pieces of the TAG Heuer Carrera 160 Years Silver Limited Edition have been made. It is expected to become available in June 2020, for a starting price of $6,450. Pre-orders are officially open.