autoevolution

Pharell-Designed Richard Mille Limited Edition Watch Flies You to Mars

28 Nov 2019, 23:16 UTC ·
by
Home > News > Gadgets
Rapper, music producer and fashion icon Pharell Williams is branching out into horology, finally getting to put his name to one of those Richard Mille watches he loves so much. Seriously speaking, he has so many of them he probably bought every RM model put out in the last 15 years.
8 photos
The RM 52-05 Tourbillon Pharrell Williams will be made in 30 copies, each retailing for nearly $1 millionThe RM 52-05 Tourbillon Pharrell Williams will be made in 30 copies, each selling for nearly $1 millionThe RM 52-05 Tourbillon Pharrell Williams will be made in 30 copies, each selling for nearly $1 millionThe RM 52-05 Tourbillon Pharrell Williams will be made in 30 copies, each selling for nearly $1 millionThe RM 52-05 Tourbillon Pharrell Williams will be made in 30 copies, each selling for nearly $1 millionThe RM 52-05 Tourbillon Pharrell Williams will be made in 30 copies, each selling for nearly $1 millionThe RM 52-05 Tourbillon Pharrell Williams will be made in 30 copies, each selling for nearly $1 million
Richard Mille finally paid him notice, so this month saw the big unveil of a Pharell-designed watch, the RM 52-05 Tourbillon Pharell Williams. It is a love letter to space, written by Pharell and delivered in typical flamboyant and detailed RM fashion.

The RM 52-05 combines Cermet, titanium, white diamonds and black sapphires, and gold. The watch is set on an orange rubber band with titanium clasp, and while that may sound a bit tacky for an exclusive watch, the combination actually works.

Based on the original (and world-famous) Tourbillon Skull mechanism, the RM 52-05 is Pharell’s homage to space. The dial features the upper part of an astronaut’s suit: he’s on a mission to Mars and we’re looking at a distant Earth reflected in his visor. Creating the Martian landscape alone takes an engraver 15 hours of manual work for each single piece.

While this much attention to detail is common to RM watches, in this particular instance, it overshadows the beauty of the watch. Because of the astronaut’s suit covering much of the dial, a big part of the mechanism is obscured from view. Then again, Pharrell wanted to take you to space with this watch, and this is what he’s doing.

The baseplate includes inserts of aventurine glass, which is also known as goldstone. It glitters and resembles a starry sky, representing the “confines of the universe.” The crown recalls a rocket capsule, and is fitted with a rubber ring resembling a Martian Rover tire.

A total of 19 jewels are used for a single watch, in the projectors and cameras on the sides of the astronaut’s helmet: white diamonds and black sapphires.

“Watches are 100% an art form: you're mimicking time,” Pharrell says. “They keep time but ‘two weeks ago’ is gone, you can't show me where it is. So is ‘two weeks from now’, you can't show me that either. What Richard does is build something that lets you take the metric of what time looks like. That's a wizard-level art form.”

Only 30 copies of the Pharell RM watch will be made, retailing for $969,000 apiece.
richard mille RM 52-05 Tourbillon Pharell Williams Pharell Williams luxury watch tourbillon
AI Could Help Cars Make Moral Decisions. Will It Change the Driving Experience? What Else Can You Run a Diesel Car On? These Upcoming Electric Pickup Trucks Should Give You a Run for Your MoneyThese Upcoming Electric Pickup Trucks Should Give You a Run for Your Money
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Halloween Car Decoration Tips: This Year, Be the Master of Horror on the Road Squad Solar Car Is a Tiny but Solid Urban Mobility SolutionSquad Solar Car Is a Tiny but Solid Urban Mobility Solution
Entirely Car-Free Cities, the Stuff (Impossible) Dreams Are Made Of The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? These Are the Dirtiest Spots Inside Your Car REV Ocean Superyacht to Become the World’s Largest, Doubles as Research ShipREV Ocean Superyacht to Become the World’s Largest, Doubles as Research Ship
Pinch Me, I Must Be Dreaming, That Can't Be the Tesla Pickup CO2 Captured From The Atmosphere Could Become The Fuel Of The Future Things You Could Buy Instead of a Classic Movie CarThings You Could Buy Instead of a Classic Movie Car
Tesla Cybertruck Memes Aside, What The Hell is Wrong With Tesla? ‘Tis the Season to Be Wary of Car Thieves, Again The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Cool VW ID. Space Vizzion Wagon to Enter Production Looking Like This The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One With Two 65-Liters Engines and 4,600 HP, This Is the World’s Biggest TruckWith Two 65-Liters Engines and 4,600 HP, This Is the World’s Biggest Truck
Latest car models:
KIA NiroKIA Niro Small SUVVOLKSWAGEN Golf 5 VIII DoorsVOLKSWAGEN Golf 5 VIII Doors CompactKarma GTSKarma GTS LuxuryRENAULT EspaceRENAULT Espace Large MPVAUDI RS Q8AUDI RS Q8 Medium SUVAll car models  
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

No spamming, scout's honor! You will only receive our best stories, typically no more than 5 per day