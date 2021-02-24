Ferrari Prepares New Hypercar for 2023 Le Mans 24 Hours Return

The last time Scuderia Ferrari contested the premier class of the World Sports Car Championship, they finished second overall. Matra-Simca took first place at the 1973 edition of Le Mans, and at the end of the season, the French outfit finished nine points clear of the Prancing Horse.
Why did Ferrari exit the series, you may be asking yourself? As fate would have it, Il Commendatore stopped the development of sports cars in the prototype and GT classes at the end of 1973 to concentrate on Formula 1. Two years later, the Italian team took home both titles with the help of Swiss racing driver Clay Regazzoni and the legendary Niki Lauda.
Ferrari isn’t enjoying the best of results in Formula 1 right now, which is why the executives and bean counters decided to give the World Endurance Championship a second chance. The Cavallino Rampante will return to sports car racing from 2023 at the start of the Le Mans Hypercar program.
“In over 70 years of racing, on tracks all over the world, we led our closed-wheel cars to victory by exploring cutting-edge technological solutions: innovations that arise from the track and make every road car produced in Maranello extraordinary,” said president John Elkann. “With the new Le Mans Hypercar program, Ferrari once again asserts its sporting commitment and determination to be a protagonist in major global motorsport events.”
No details were offered about the car, but Ferrari did reveal that it has begun development in the guise of design and simulations. The track-testing program, name of the vehicle, and driver lineup will be revealed later on. Based on LM Hypercar regulations, the upcoming racing car will be based on the successor of the LaFerrari.
“Today is a great day for endurance racing,” said Pierre Fillon, president of the Automobile Club de l’Ouest. “Ferrari is coming back to the top level, at the 24 Hours of Le Mans and in the World Endurance Championship. The hypercar field promises some epic battles."
Alongside Ferrari, many other manufacturers have confirmed their presence on the grid. In no particular order, these are Toyota, Peugeot, Porsche, Audi, and SCG. Aston Martin, by comparison, has put its Valkyrie-based racing program on hold indefinitely.
4 numbers, 3 letters. We don't think we need to add anything else. Share your reaction in the comments!@FIAWEC #FerrariCompetizioniGT #FerrariRaces pic.twitter.com/bn1SXp1JEF— Ferrari Races (@FerrariRaces) February 24, 2021