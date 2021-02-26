5 The 2021 Chrysler Pacifica Takes Standard Safety Features to a Whole New Level

4 Looking to Buy a New Minivan? Here Are Our Top Choices for 2021

2 All-New Kia K8 Is a Zombie Cadenza That May or May Not Come To America

1 2022 Kia Carnival Proves That Minivans Are Still Cool in an SUV-Crazy Market

Step Inside the 2022 Kia Carnival and Discover Its Classy and Luxurious Interior

With the launch of the all-new 2022 Kia Carnival, the South Korean manufacturer aims to combine the best of the minivan and SUV worlds as the luxurious MPV has a lot to offer, including a classy interior. 28 photos



The exterior design borrows cues from the popular SUV , resulting in a great-looking vehicle. It’s longer and wider than the previous generation Sedona, improving on its predecessor’s styling in every way.







The previous Sedona was appreciated for its upscale interior, and the new



Once you climb into the driver’s seat, you’ll be greeted by a redesigned







The infotainment system offers remote connectivity, voice recognition, wireless Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto compatibility in addition to multi-Bluetooth connectivity.



The







Front-row occupants also get one USB data port and two USB charging outlets on the front console on all trims. On EX, SX, and SX Prestige models, the front console tray features a wireless phone charger.



In the back, the Carnival comes with sliding and removable second-row seats on the LX trim, while the Seat Package and higher models offer multiple configurations, including a sliding second-row center seat which also converts into a functional table.



Higher-end models are available with heated and ventilated second-row VIP Lounge Seating that feature power controls, wing-out headrests, and adjustable leg rests.







The third row looks like an improvement over the Sedona, providing more legroom in both 7- and 8-seat configurations. The seats can be folded and stored inside the MPV ’s floor, increasing cargo capacity when necessary.



Overall, Kia’s rival for the



The 2022 Kia Carnival is set to go on sale in the second quarter of this year with an estimated starting price of around $32,000 for the LX trim and $45,000 for the top SX Prestige. Developed to replace the aging Sedona, the new vehicle will use Kia’s global minivan nameplate. It’s built on Hyundai-Kia’s N3 platform, with power coming from a capable 290-hp 3.5-liter V6 mated to an eight-speed automatic.The exterior design borrows cues from the popular Telluride , resulting in a great-looking vehicle. It’s longer and wider than the previous generation Sedona, improving on its predecessor’s styling in every way.All four of the Carnival’s trims come standard with hands-free opening power sliding doors that can be operated with the Smart Key, a feature that reminds us that this is a minivan at heart.The previous Sedona was appreciated for its upscale interior, and the new Carnival builds on that, promising a spacious, well-built cabin that features premium materials and all the latest tech Kia has to offer.Once you climb into the driver’s seat, you’ll be greeted by a redesigned dashboard that has a similar layout to what you usually find in a premium German model.Designers have chosen to go with a standard digital instrument cluster and an 8-inch touchscreen for the infotainment system, while premium trims are available with a dual 12.3-inch display.The infotainment system offers remote connectivity, voice recognition, wireless Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto compatibility in addition to multi-Bluetooth connectivity.The front seats are 6-way adjustable for the driver and 4-way adjustable for the passenger on the entry-level LX trim. An additional seating package or any superior trim offers 10-way power-adjustable seats with 2-way lumbar support for the driver and 4-way adjustable for the passenger.In terms of the materials used, the LX gets cloth on all seats, which can be upgraded with the leather-like SynTex fabric with the Seat Package. This material is also offered on the EX and SX trims as standard, while the top SX Prestige model comes with genuine embossed and perforated leather seats and adds dual power tilting and sliding sunroofs.Front-row occupants also get one USB data port and two USB charging outlets on the front console on all trims. On EX, SX, and SX Prestige models, the front console tray features a wireless phone charger.In the back, the Carnival comes with sliding and removable second-row seats on the LX trim, while the Seat Package and higher models offer multiple configurations, including a sliding second-row center seat which also converts into a functional table.Higher-end models are available with heated and ventilated second-row VIP Lounge Seating that feature power controls, wing-out headrests, and adjustable leg rests.These trims can also be fitted with two rear entertainment displays with wireless Apple and Android integration so that the kids will never get bored. In addition, all grades come with two USB charging outlets for both the second and the third rows.The third row looks like an improvement over the Sedona, providing more legroom in both 7- and 8-seat configurations. The seats can be folded and stored inside the’s floor, increasing cargo capacity when necessary.Overall, Kia’s rival for the Chrysler Pacifica , Toyota Sienna, or Honda Odyssey comes with a spacious, high-quality, well-designed interior with all the right upgrades to what its predecessor had to offer.The 2022 Kia Carnival is set to go on sale in the second quarter of this year with an estimated starting price of around $32,000 for the LX trim and $45,000 for the top SX Prestige.