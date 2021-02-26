Step Inside the 2022 Kia Carnival and Discover Its Classy and Luxurious Interior

With the launch of the all-new 2022 Kia Carnival, the South Korean manufacturer aims to combine the best of the minivan and SUV worlds as the luxurious MPV has a lot to offer, including a classy interior.
Developed to replace the aging Sedona, the new vehicle will use Kia’s global minivan nameplate. It’s built on Hyundai-Kia’s N3 platform, with power coming from a capable 290-hp 3.5-liter V6 mated to an eight-speed automatic.
The exterior design borrows cues from the popular Telluride SUV, resulting in a great-looking vehicle. It’s longer and wider than the previous generation Sedona, improving on its predecessor’s styling in every way.
The previous Sedona was appreciated for its upscale interior, and the new Carnival builds on that, promising a spacious, well-built cabin that features premium materials and all the latest tech Kia has to offer.
Once you climb into the driver’s seat, you’ll be greeted by a redesigned dashboard that has a similar layout to what you usually find in a premium German model.
The infotainment system offers remote connectivity, voice recognition, wireless Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto compatibility in addition to multi-Bluetooth connectivity.
The front seats are 6-way adjustable for the driver and 4-way adjustable for the passenger on the entry-level LX trim. An additional seating package or any superior trim offers 10-way power-adjustable seats with 2-way lumbar support for the driver and 4-way adjustable for the passenger.
Front-row occupants also get one USB data port and two USB charging outlets on the front console on all trims. On EX, SX, and SX Prestige models, the front console tray features a wireless phone charger.
In the back, the Carnival comes with sliding and removable second-row seats on the LX trim, while the Seat Package and higher models offer multiple configurations, including a sliding second-row center seat which also converts into a functional table.
Higher-end models are available with heated and ventilated second-row VIP Lounge Seating that feature power controls, wing-out headrests, and adjustable leg rests.
The third row looks like an improvement over the Sedona, providing more legroom in both 7- and 8-seat configurations. The seats can be folded and stored inside the MPV’s floor, increasing cargo capacity when necessary.
Overall, Kia’s rival for the Chrysler Pacifica, Toyota Sienna, or Honda Odyssey comes with a spacious, high-quality, well-designed interior with all the right upgrades to what its predecessor had to offer.
The 2022 Kia Carnival is set to go on sale in the second quarter of this year with an estimated starting price of around $32,000 for the LX trim and $45,000 for the top SX Prestige.
