2022 Hyundai Tucson for U.S. Market Starts Production at Alabama Plant

May 20th, 2005 is when Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama (HMMA) started production of the 2006 Sonata. This week, HMMA has started production of the 2022 Tucson for the American market, a compact crossover that joins the mid-size Santa Fe sport utility vehicle and two sedans: the compact Elantra and mid-size Sonata. 33 photos



Scheduled to arrive at dealerships in the spring, the fourth-generation model is easy to recognize thanks to a jewel-like grille and full-width LED light bar that brides a pair of vertical taillamps. Even the side profile is a huge departure from the third generation due to geometric angles and hard edges.



The cockpit is seriously impressive, too, if you remember that Hyundai makes relatively affordable vehicles. From the four-spoke steering wheel to the silver garnish lines that stream from the center fascia to the rear doors, the all-new Tucson is definitely posh. The digital gauge cluster, 10.25-inch media system, and minimalist gear selector are highlights in their own right.



The 2022 model is 6.1 inches (155 mm) longer and 0.6 inches (15 mm) wider than the preceding generation, offering up to 38.7 cubic feet (1,096 liters) of cargo volume. One engine will be available in the first instance, namely the 2.5-liter Smartstream four-cylinder motor that comes standard with 187 horsepower.



An idea torquier and more efficient compared to the 2.4-liter GDI from last year, the 2.5-liter GDI is coupled to an eight-speed automatic with shift-by-wire control, hence the minimalist gear selector. Not long now, a hybrid and a plug-in hybrid centered around a 1.6-liter turbo will be added to the lineup.

