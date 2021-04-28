TFL Reviews the Most Affordable 2021 Hyundai Kona, It’s Pretty Good Value

Next Year, We’re Sending JUICE to Jupiter in Search of Water

Introduced in 2017 for the 2018 model year, the Kona slots between the Venue and Tucson in the subcompact segment. No fewer than six trim levels are offered in the United States, and even the base version is worthy of your attention because it offers a lot of stuff for $20,500. 42 photos



As opposed to many automobiles on sale today, the Kona SE comes with a proper spare wheel instead of a repair kit. Hyundai didn’t mess around with the HVAC either, preferring three knobs instead of touch-sensitive buttons or media system-integrated controls. The steering wheel, on the other hand, could’ve been a little better because the plastic rim looks and feels cheap.



If safety is your primary concern, fret not because the subcompact crossover features anything from overhead and side-impact airbags to forward collision-avoidance assist, lane-keeping assist, and driver attention warning. Instead of a three-cylinder turbo as you may find under the hood of the Chevrolet Trailblazer, the Kona SE comes with a free-breathing lump with four cylinders, 2.0 liters of displacement, and a six-speed automatic.



147 horsepower and 132 pound-feet (179 Nm) won’t get you anywhere fast, but it’s more than adequate for a curb weight of 2,890 pounds (1,311 kilograms). The N/A engine also happens to match the 1.6-liter turbo in terms of efficiency thanks to 30 miles per gallon (7.8 liters per 100 kilometers) on the combined driving cycle. Opting for all-wheel drive drops the rating to 27 mpg (8.7 l/100 km), which still is alright by all accounts.



Tommy, who is 6’1” or 185 centimeters, also fits in the rear with room to spare with the front seat in his driving position. The rear seats fold down perfectly flat, of course, and other goodies that need to be highlighted include a 12-volt cigarette lighter, two USB slots, an AUX audio input, a 7.0-inch touchscreen, as well as Android Auto and Apple CarPlay mirroring.



Although the driver's door armrest isn't the most comfortable out there, Tommy says that



