BMW M2 CS Drag Races Porsche 718 Cayman GT4, They’re Surprisingly Close

Priced similarly back home in Germany, the front-engined M2 CS and mid-engined 718 Cayman GT4 are like chalk and cheese in every other respect. The differences also apply in a straight line because natural aspiration and forced induction are disparate approaches to internal combustion.
Slightly heavier at 1,550 kilograms (3,417 pounds), the M2 CS takes its mojo from a twin-turbocharged sixer arranged in a line. Rated at 450 PS (444 horsepower) and 550 Nm (406 pound-feet) of oomph, the 3.0-liter motor is matched with a slick-shifting manual transmission and super-sticky hoofs in the form of motorsport-derived Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 rubber.
In true Porsche fashion but a stark contrast to entry-level models in the 718 Cayman family, the suck-squeeze-bang-blow in the GT4 comes courtesy of a 4.0-liter boxer. Rated at 420 PS (414 horsepower) and 420 Nm (310 pound-feet), this motor is perfect for a car that weighs 1,495 kilograms (3,926 pounds) and wears Dunlop Sport Maxx Race 2 semi-slicks all around.
Tested on a landing strip by German racing driver Daniel Abt and his buddy Aberle Tobias, these unlikely rivals are closer than you might imagine. On the first run, the M2 CS exhibits more wheel spin than the 718 Cayman GT4 due to higher revs and narrower tires (245s versus 295s). The Porsche hits 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour) quicker by the slimmest of margins, and the 1/4-mile finish line is crossed in 13.73 vs. 13.86 seconds.
Daniel and Tobi warm up the rear tires for the second drag race before flooring their six-cylinder sports cars in earnest. The M2 CS once again exhibits more wheel spin, but not as much as before. Although the Cayman GT4 is quicker to 100 kph (5.05 vs. 5.12 seconds), the German contenders are evenly matched in the 1/4-mile sprint (12.90 vs. 12.90 seconds).
And finally, rolling from 60 kilometers per hour (37 miles per hour) in second gear leads to a different result. More to the point, the Bavarian coupe picks up better and stays ahead of the Porker thanks to its healthier torque curve.
