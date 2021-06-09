Second-Generation 2022 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe Revealed, Prices Start at $44,800

Sedans might be out of fashion these days when everything is about crossovers, SUVs, and trucks, but there’s no denying that some companies aren’t letting the segment go down without a fight. Case in point, BMW hasn’t dropped the 4 Series Gran Coupe from its lineup and has just introduced the all-new second generation, which by the way, looks exactly like the i4 minus the latter's EV-specific details.
Just in case anyone wants the 4-door ease of access and five-seat comfort of the 3 Series but also the power/dynamics/agility and the humongous grille of the 4 Series, a visit at BMW’s United States dealerships starting this August will solve the problem.
The second-generation 4 Series Gran Coupe is planned to reach the showrooms during the final summer month, and it’s offered in just two flavors stateside (430i Gran Coupe and M440i xDrive Gran Coupe), starting from $44,800 and $58,000, respectively—plus $995 destination in both cases, of course.
It’s a smaller range than what BMW has on offer at home in Europe, where the 4 Series Gran Coupe can also be had as a 420i, 420d with or without xDrive AWD, as well as the same 430i and M440i versions as in the United States. On the other hand, no prices have been announced just yet, and the European market launch is scheduled a bit later, for November 2021.
Back to the U.S.-spec models, the company does promise an expansion of the roster “at a later date” with the introduction of an all-wheel drive 430i xDrive and a rear-wheel drive M440i. The new generation is now 5.9-inches (150 mm) longer, 1-inch (25.4 mm) wider, and 2.1-inches (53 mm) taller than its predecessor, while the wheelbase has grown by 1.8 inches (45.72 mm).
Now measuring 188.5 in (4,788 mm) in length, 72.9 in (1,852 mm) in width, 56.8 in (1,443 mm) in height, and with a 112.4-inch (2,855-mm) wheelbase, the new Gran Coupe should be a tad more spacious inside, but without sacrificing dynamics and efficiency, thanks to new aero tweaks that optimize the airflow.
As for the engines under the hood, the 2.0-liter four-pot of the 430i versions churns out 255 hp and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm), enough for a zero to 60 mph (96 kph) sprint in 5.8 seconds. The 3.0-liter inline-six mill of the M440i delivers 382 hp and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) of torque to slash the sprint time to 4.4s; this powertrain also includes a 48-volt mild hybrid system.
