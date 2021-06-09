Second-Generation 2022 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe Revealed, Prices Start at $44,800

Sedans might be out of fashion these days when everything is about crossovers, SUVs, and trucks, but there’s no denying that some companies aren’t letting the segment go down without a fight. Case in point, BMW hasn’t dropped the 4 Series Gran Coupe from its lineup and has just introduced the all-new second generation, which by the way, looks exactly like the i4 minus the latter's EV-specific details.

67 photos