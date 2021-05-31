Throaty Manhart MH3 600 Clears Its BMW M3 OPF-Back Exhaust System at 185 MPH

4 2021 VW Polo GTI Hits 149 MPH After Bumpy Autobahn Ride, Has Very Cool Paddles

The Bavarian automaker continues rolling out new versions to complement the sedan, coupe, and Competition family, such as the recent 2022 BMW M4 Competition Convertible xDrive . So, although we’ve seen other Manhart creations star on the AutoTopNL YT channel, it’s still very much a surprise to have a peek at the brand-new Manhart MH3 600 (G80 M3).After all, it was only March when the Wuppertal, Germany-based tuner revealed the first juicy details regarding these feisty upgrades, which include taking the factory Competition sedan and coupe from 510 PS (503 hp) and 650 Nm (479 lb-ft) of torque to no less than 635 PS (626 hp) and 780 Nm (575 lb-ft).That was possible through the use of Manhart’s MHtronik Powerbox, and these models are also available with either cat-back or OPF-back exhaust systems, both clearing their new engine voice through dual carbon tailpipes.Basically, that's he first thing we catch sight of during the video, and the sound check quickly brings the pipes them into complete focus even for those who were busy admiring the black and gold lines of this modified high-performance sedan.Since we’re dealing with something meant to be fast, we quickly change the perspective (from the 0:40 mark) to a feisty launch—which is fortunately seen from outside as well, just before switching the view to the instrument cluster and the GPS performance box readouts.Once there, we’re not seeing more POVs and more throaty passes (there’s also a quick slide from the 2:18 mark) before we get a definitive answer to every sprint questions one can imagine. The traditional zero to 62 mph (100 kph) launch is handled in 3.94 seconds while getting to 124 mph (200 kph) is done as fast as you can count to 10.5 seconds.Intermediate values are also there (such as the 62-124 mph/100-200 kph time of 6.57s) but we’re more intrigued by the classic U.S. values of a quarter-mile (11.37s) and half-mile (17.58s) before realizing the driver has no intention of letting go of the throttle until the Manhart-tweaked M3 hits 297 kph (185 mph) on the speedometer (293 kph/182 mph on the performance box).