BMW M5 Touring and 850CSi Alternatively Share Faces in Confusing Virtual Dance

We have grown used to seeing all sorts of automotive oddities stemming from the imagination of a digital artist that’s only known by the "carfrontswaps" alias on social media. As such, it’s no surprise to find among the artist's works a 2022 Honda Civic’s front end plastered onto the body of an Audi RS6 or the original Ford Mustang with a splash of S197 design.
It’s not even the first time we see the virtual artist play with our Bavarian feelings, as we can still easily remember that one shocking time when the humongous G80/G82 BMW M3 and M4 front landed on something you really wouldn’t expect, a Freightliner Cascadia heavy-duty semi-truck.
Now he’s striking another emotional chord for BMW fans, but this time around in a more positive way. That’s because the pixel master is also mixing in a bit of love for station wagons and vintage cars. As such, should we even begin to wonder why on Earth the virtual artist thought it was a good idea to give us a double dose of the E34 BMW M5 Touring/E31 BMW 850CSi face swap?
Actually, we know the reason behind the initial arrival of the S38 inline-six wielding M5 station wagon with a mug directly taken from the equally cool 850CSi, the top-of-the-range 8 Series back in the 1990s. One of the followers actually suggested it, as they probably wanted to see the small kidney grille and the coolness factor of pop-up lights on the very practical M5 Touring body. And we agree to that perspective.
As for the second incarnation, where the face of the E34 BMW M5 (1988-1995) was virtually borrowed for an 850CSi party, it’s because the artist “felt like doing the opposite as well.” Well, there you go, case solved.
Now there’s just one mystery left. Does the 850CSi with an M5 face gets to swap the engine as well, or are we better off dreaming about the option of one-day hauling family and stuff with an M5 wagon outfitted with the 5.6-liter V12 engine?
