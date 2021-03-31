Mexican Ford F-150 “Lobo” Raptor Heads to Europe, Horse Approves Angry Sounds

Ram’s 2021 1500 TRX might have won the cool names battle (along with the pony count, probably) against even the all-new third-generation 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor. But that doesn’t mean the Blue Oval’s predecessor doesn’t come on top when it comes to nicknames—in Mexico, that is. Oddly enough, an example of the breed has even found its way into Europe, where it projects angry exhaust sounds onto the local fauna.

19 photos