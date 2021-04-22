Stick-Shift 2021 BMW M3 Goes for Drag and Track Comparison With Cheaper E90 M3

Released side by side, the 2021 BMW M3 and M4 have often been put into perspective, one against the other. But how about a traditional old versus new comparison that aims to showcase the gap—if there’s one. Naturally, because we’re dealing with the Throttle House YouTube channel, we also have jokes (of the mom variety, this time, so feel free to disregard them) and lots of smokin’ sideways action.
Just a little disclaimer. In case you want just the fun side-by-side action with the 2021 M3 and its older 2008 E90 counterpart, then you’re in for a bit of a disappointment going forward. Not that hosts James and Thomas are off their game, but for some reason, they decided to present them running alongside for just a few (very) short seconds before the start of the episode’s (more) serious parts.
Those start from the 1:50 mark when the new M3 (which in the guise they’re showing off costs CA$96,150 or around US$81,750) gets its first chance to shine with the understated silver exterior looks and cool orange interior. The best thing from this chapter: we meet the S58 twin-turbo contestant mated to a six-speed manual transmission.
The other four-door, a two-generation older E90 M3 from 2008 that has already clocked 240,000 km (over 149,000 miles), is also stick-shift-equipped and comes with the advantage of being lovingly cared for by its owner to this day. Now he’s ready to part ways with the blue Bavarian sedan, and the TH guys claim it’s up for grabs at precisely CA$22,995 (approximately US$18,233).
Actually, we’ve followed the sale link, and the price (probably due to newly acquired fame) has already gone up to CA$24k... Never mind that; it’s still four times cheaper than its 2021 counterpart—and a lot of tire-shredding fun, as evidenced from the 2:35 mark when it’s the E90s moment to shine.
The huge-grilled M3 makes a comeback from the 7-minute mark before the guys decide not to engage in a drag race (though one is clearly seen from the 9:44 mark) because of obvious reasons we’ll let the duo explain in the video embedded below.
Then it’s time for a driver swap from the 10:25 mark before the hosts probably get tired of having fun (or run out of rear tire rubber). From the 14-minute mark, they indulge in the traditionally static walkaround, interior check, and engine peek under the hood.
The conclusion comes naturally from the 24:53 mark, where as far as we can tell, both cars would be great for anyone looking for a “highway crusher and tire destroyer,” the only major separating factor being the budget, in the end.
