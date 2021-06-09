Watch a Boeing 737 Abandon Full-Speed Takeoff After Several Bird Strikes

Birds continue to be a major threat to aircraft integrity, and the captain of American Airlines flight AA1427 going from Saint Vincent to Miami knows that all too well. He took the best possible decision in a fraction of a second after hitting a flock of birds when the plane had reached full speed on the ground and was about to take off.
The Boeing was using Saint Vincent Argyle Airport's runway 22 to take off when it recorded several bird strikes, with footage recorded by plane spotters and someone inside the cabin showing the impact that could have caused significant engine damage.
The captain slammed on the brakes of the plane, bringing the aircraft to a complete halt before reaching the end of the 2,743-meter (8,999-ft) long runway.
While it’s not yet clear if the aircraft suffered any mechanical issues, American Airlines said in a statement for Simple Flying the company just wanted to make sure everything was working properly, so it decided to delay the flight and provide passengers with food and hotel accommodations.
The flight to Miami eventually took off the next day with a Boeing 737-800.
“On June 5, American Airlines flight 1427 with service from Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVD) to MIA safely returned to the gate prior to take off due to a possible mechanical issue. There were no reported injuries and all passengers were provided with food and hotel accommodations. A replacement aircraft was flown in to complete the flight from SVD to MIA. We appreciate our passengers’ patience and apologize for any inconvenience,” the company said in a statement.
According to the aforementioned source, the Boeing 737 MAX 8 involved in the incident was a rather new aircraft, having joined the American Airlines fleet last December. The company still hasn’t provided any information on whether it suffered any damage, though the aircraft has reportedly remained on the ground in Saint Vincent for additional checks.
