354-Seat Boeing 737 Becomes Ad-Hoc Charter, Takes Off With Just One Passenger

Everybody knows what the global health issue has done to so many industry sectors out there, and airlines, in particular, have been having a hard time dealing with the crisis and convincing people to return to flying for their transportation needs.
The restrictions governments implemented to deal with the invisible enemy we’re still fighting with have had a major impact on international flights, and the example we’re talking about today is just the living proof in this regard.
An Emirates Boeing 737-300ER, which normally provides seating for over 350 people, took off from Mumbai with just one passenger on board, becoming an ad-hoc charter that carries more crew members than people traveling to the destination.
A video published on Twitter by the lucky passenger shows the crew actually greeting him with applauses. The captain himself came to talk to the man in person because, you know, it’s much easier to announce the flight details this way than using the built-in communications system.
In case you’re wondering why Emirates even bothered to fly from Mumbai to Dubai given it sold just one ticket, the rationale behind this approach most likely comes down to either cargo transportation or the number of passengers that might board a returning flight.
So, for example, if just one person is flying from Mumbai to Dubai but the plane is then full when it returns to Mumbai, it makes total sense for Emirates to operate the flight, especially because it most likely carries some cargo between the two destinations as well.
On the other hand, there’s no doubt that traveling all alone in such a large aircraft is a pretty unique experience, thought it’d be interesting to find out if the man actually received any complimentary upgrade, especially because, you know, nobody else was there to use them in the first place.
