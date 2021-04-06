You Can Now Fly to Nowhere, but Only If You Got the Vaccine

In theory, if you already got the vaccine, you should be able to travel without too many restrictions. However, as everybody knows already, the world is gradually returning to normal, and not all countries are ready for such a bold step.
In the UAE, for example, Emirates is now offering a special flight to nowhere only for fully vaccinated crew and passengers. The airline says everybody should enjoy the typical flying experience by just boarding a new A380, take off from the Dubai International Airport, and return to the same spot three hours later.
As weird as it may sound, people seem to love the flights to nowhere, and Emirates explains that passengers will get the full experience, including meals and everything. Because really now, who doesn’t love the meals they serve on a flight? (cough cough).
“Passengers will have the opportunity to experience Emirates’ newest A380 aircraft which features the airline’s brand-new Premium Economy seats, and refreshed cabin interiors across all cabin classes,” Emirates explains, trying to highlight the reasons for boarding a flight to nowhere.
Even if, theoretically, you’ll be flying to nowhere, you still need your ID or password, and Emirates says you must present proof that you already receive the two doses already. And despite the vaccine, everybody will get through a rapid testing process before boarding and then have to wear a mask throughout the entire journey.
“The one-off flight EK2021 is a unique event that not only celebrates the success of the UAE’s vaccination programme to date, but also highlights Emirates’ progress in vaccinating its staff and in particular its pilots and cabin crew,” Emirates says, adding that all proceeds will be donated to the Emirates Airline Foundation.
The special flight EK2021 will depart Dubai International Airport at 12:00hrs local time and is projected to touch the ground in Dubai two hours and a half later.
