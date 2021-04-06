For the Price of a New Car, Louis Vuitton Is Selling an Airplane-Shaped Handbag

Never let anyone tell you what you should or should not do with your hard earned money. And, if it just so happens that an airplane-shaped handbag and priced like a new car is what tickles your fancy, get it. Own it, both literally and figuratively. Slay!
As far as high-end designer accessories go, handbags priced as much as a car aren’t exactly uncommon. Think no farther than the limited-edition Hermes Birkin bags, for which at least a 2-year waitlist is always in place (unless you’re Cardi B or someone just as famous, and you can just casually walk into a store and grab two from the display). Pricing for a Birkin can go as high as $1.9 million, if you want something truly exotic, like Rouge H Porosus Crocodile, made with porous crocodile skin, 18-carat white gold hardware and diamond decorations.
The value of this type of accessories, you must know, tends to increase in time. They’re more of an investment than a silly expense.
That said, Louis Vuitton has a new keepall. Introduced in January 2021 with the Fall / Winter men’s collection, it’s a moderately-sized bag that retails for $39,000. And it’s shaped like an airplane.
You can see photos of the bag in the gallery above.
With this collection, Louis Vuitton head designer Virgil Abloh is challenging male archetypes, with the goal to turn everyday objects into wearable art. The plane, a symbol of boyhood, imagination and travel, is thus turned into an accessory and is featured on buttons, as buttons on oversize coats, on earrings, as decoration on jumpers and, at last, turned into a monogrammed travel bag. The implication is that, once you buy it, you can either play or wear it.
The difference between the legendary Birkin and this LV handbag is not exactly subtle. Birkins are kept in vaults and temperature-controlled rooms much like you would a car or any other prized collectible. The LV keepall is for you to play with or wear un-ironically, and to do that knowing you paid $39,000 for it. It’s like wearing a Toyota Avalon or maybe a Kia Telluride on your forearm but, you know, more supposedly stylish and silly at the same time.
