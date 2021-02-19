Atea Is an Aircraft Looking Like a Plane, Is Actually the Future in the Making

More on this:

1 Unmanned Helicopter Can Fly for 4 Hours and Carry 65 Kilos No Matter the Weather

2 Pegasus Aircraft Promises VTOL Capabilities With Private Jet Convenience

3 Copt-e Is a Hybrid Vehicle that Can Morph Into an E-Vtol with Helicopter Rotors

4 A Super Yacht with a Transport Drone, Gardens, Submarines and Solar Power

5 Here's Why We Don't Have Flying Cars Yet and Probably Never Will