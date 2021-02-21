This Is What Happens When Engine Failure Sends Plane Debris Raining Down

In what has been described as an incredibly rare occurrence, a Boeing 777-200 experienced an engine failure shortly after takeoff from Denver, Colorado, and rained debris over a Denver suburb as it made its way back to the airport.
On Saturday, United Airlines Flight 328, a Boeing 777-200, took off from Denver, Colorado, heading to Honolulu, and carrying 231 passengers and 10 crew. Shortly after takeoff, the right engine exploded and started to come apart, and the pilot radioed in asking to make an emergency landing, ABC News reports.
As the plane made its way back to the Denver airport, debris from the engine rained down on the suburb of Broomfield, covering an area of about one square mile (2.6 square km).
Photos of the places where it landed put a new perspective on the old phrase “too close for comfort.” You can see some in the gallery attached, as released by the Broomfield PD. The nacelle of the engine landed in front of a house, within inches of the actual home, and another sizable piece went right through the roof of another. Large pieces of debris were also found on a nearby football field and on the streets, and even the Broomfield PD declared themselves astounded that no one was hurt.
Residents were advised to alert the authorities as soon as they found debris, and not to touch it. The assessment of damages is expected to take some time.
The plane was able to make the emergency landing without incident, and all passengers and crew were bused to the terminal.
The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are treating the incident as an uncontained engine failure, with the official cause to be revealed at the end of the investigation.
