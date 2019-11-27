African Safari by Executive Private Jet: Roar Africa Teams Up With Emirates

How would you like to take part in an unlikely safari? How about getting educated on a series of environmental and animal protection issues? If you have $125K to spare and no qualms about spending more just to get started, here’s the thing for you.
High-end travel specialist Roar Africa has teamed up with Emirates for what they say is the ultimate luxury safari experience. It’s actually a 12-day journey designed with just 10 very lucky and very rich adventurers in mind, who will fly by private jet, private charter and helicopter over Africa, enjoying some of the most exciting experiences it has to offer.
Along the way, they will meet with writers and people involved in a series of issues, from sustainability to conservation, animal protection and fundraising, while being treated to exquisite gastronomy and wines. Guests will be receiving the VIP treatment throughout the entire trip, from accommodation to access to natural reservations, airport admission and the likes.
The stated goal of Roar Africa Emirates Executive Private Jet Safari 2020 is to help buyers experience the beauty of Africa with zero impact on the environment. If you’re thinking of boarding a private executive jet or hitching a ride in a helicopter to see giraffes in their natural habitat sounds counterproductive, you’re not the only one. But while someone will be living the high life without a thought to the carbon footprint, Roar Africa will make sure to offset all carbon costs, both in the air and on the ground, for all 10 guests.
“It has never been more important than now to curate experiences that facilitate an understanding of how the natural world works, and why and how we should help,” CEO Deborah Calmeyer says of the experience.
“By encouraging active participation and insightful dialogue between informed, conscious travelers and local communities, [the trip aims] to change the philosophy and worldview of leaders (with what) I truly believe is the most impactful safari experience on earth.”
The adventure starts in September 2020 in Dubai, where people will board the Emirates A319 Executive Jet. In Africa, they will visit the Zambezi National Park, the Okavango Delta and the Volcanoes National Park, among other attractions. The trip retails for $125,000.
Along the way, they will meet with writers and people involved in a series of issues, from sustainability to conservation, animal protection and fundraising, while being treated to exquisite gastronomy and wines. Guests will be receiving the VIP treatment throughout the entire trip, from accommodation to access to natural reservations, airport admission and the likes.
The stated goal of Roar Africa Emirates Executive Private Jet Safari 2020 is to help buyers experience the beauty of Africa with zero impact on the environment. If you’re thinking of boarding a private executive jet or hitching a ride in a helicopter to see giraffes in their natural habitat sounds counterproductive, you’re not the only one. But while someone will be living the high life without a thought to the carbon footprint, Roar Africa will make sure to offset all carbon costs, both in the air and on the ground, for all 10 guests.
“It has never been more important than now to curate experiences that facilitate an understanding of how the natural world works, and why and how we should help,” CEO Deborah Calmeyer says of the experience.
“By encouraging active participation and insightful dialogue between informed, conscious travelers and local communities, [the trip aims] to change the philosophy and worldview of leaders (with what) I truly believe is the most impactful safari experience on earth.”
The adventure starts in September 2020 in Dubai, where people will board the Emirates A319 Executive Jet. In Africa, they will visit the Zambezi National Park, the Okavango Delta and the Volcanoes National Park, among other attractions. The trip retails for $125,000.