Electra Unveils Final Configuration of Aircraft With Blown Lift Technology

Not quite an electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicle (eVTOL), not a plane either, but something in between. Startup company Electra unveiled its first commercial hybrid-electric aircraft that uses blown lift technology to operate. 1 photo



The concept of a jet flap, a type of internally blown flap, was tested for the first time on an experimental Hunting H.126 aicraft back in the '60s. Since then, internal blown flaps have been used on some land and carrier-based jets such as Lockheed F-104, Blackburn Buccaneer, as well as certain versions of the Mikoyan-Gurevich MiG-21.



For the Electra short take-off and landing vehicle (STOL), the blown lift mechanism allows a safe, energy-efficient operation from areas shorter than a soccer field, including rooftops and parking lots. The



Electra's aim is to use far less power to lift off than vertical take-off and landing variants, allowing for more passengers and cargo and while also reducing the energy used. The aircraft is capable of cruising at speeds below 30 mph (48 kph) and reach a top speed of 200 mph (322 kph). It also has a pretty impressive range, as it can carry seven people plus a pilot on a 500 mile (805 km) distance.



