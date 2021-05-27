5 Honda CB750 Nighthawk Flies to Auction, Is Currently Up for Grabs at No Reserve

Honda Debuts Upgraded HondaJet Elite With S Variant

Honda Aircraft Company has peeled the curtain of its new Elite S model. We're getting treated to some upgrades that include additional range, a 200-pound (91 kg) payload increase, advanced avionics technology, and more. 6 photos



Now, the aircraft got even more upgrades with the Elite S. Its design is still based on the HondaJet, maintaining its Over-The-Wing Engine Mount (OTWEM) configuration, which works with the airflow over the wing to minimize aerodynamic shockwave, increasing the jet's top speed. The aircraft's Natural Laminar Flow (NLF) fuselage nose and wing are also retained.



In terms of exterior design, three new color schemes have been added, Gun Metal, Lux Gold, and Deep Sea Blue. The paint options also include a red S logo. Additional customization is possible depending on the exterior color chosen.



Spec-wise, the S variant has an increased maximum takeoff weight of 200 lbs (91 kg), extending the cruising range by up to 138 miles (222 km) at a higher payload. Upgrades were also implemented for the avionics functions. More automation was added to improve operational safety. If the aircraft strays outside of a safe flight envelope, the system will support the pilot by delivering automatic control inputs.



Enhancing



According to Honda, when combined with the newly introduced Advanced Steering Augmentation System (ASAS), the Elite S flight control system decreases the pilot's workload while maximizing safety for missions in specific weather conditions.



The company announced a base price of HondaJet Elite S of $5.4 million. However, customers may have to dig deeper into their pockets depending on the options chosen.



