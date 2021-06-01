5 Delta Flight Attendants Will Use iPhones to See Where Items Are Stored in AR

Luxair Dresses Its Aircraft in Rainbow Colors to Celebrate Pride Month

Luxair has partnered with Rosa Ltzebuerg, a local non-profit dedicated to supporting LGBTIQ+ community rights, in order to help establish an inclusive atmosphere and promote such a message across Europe.One of the airline’s De Havilland Q400 aircraft will feature the campaign’s motto ”Be Pride, Be Luxembourg,” along with a colorful design representing the Pride flag created by Rosa Letzebuerg’s team. Surprisingly, the idea of decking out the aircraft came from Luxair's employees.“Actually, the idea of doing something for the local community came from the employees. They have communicated and expressed the wish to show their colors, and the management has followed up on this wish.”, said Tom Hecker Rosa Ltzebuerg’s president in a press release According to a Luxembourg publication , the aircraft will make its first flight on June 1st to Ibiza, Spain. In addition to its newly-designed exterior, the interior cabin will also sport the well-known colors. For several weeks, the Pride flag on the De Havilland Q400 will be up in the sky around Europe.Furthermore, starting with June 2nd, the company is launching a range of products, including t-shirts, pins, mugs, and key rings to commemorate the event. The staff is already wearing badges to mark the occasion. The public will also be able to get themed items ahead of Luxembourg Pride Week, which will take place in Esch-sur-Alzette from the 3rd to July 11th this year.It’s not Luxair’s first campaign in which it dresses its jets to offer the passengers unique experiences. Last year, the company teamed up with Luxembourg artist Christian Pearson known as Sumo to revamp its Boeing 737-800 LX-LGU and De Havilland Q400 with bright, colorful designs.