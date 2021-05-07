Autopilot Is a Well Designed System with No Possible Exploits. In Bizarro World

Captain Throws Pizza Party After Flight Gets Diverted Due to Bad Weather

While we don’t know if anyone had anything to object to given the face mask requirement, the pizza certainly made the flight more comfortable especially because everybody on the aircraft spent nearly six hours together – the plane took off from the Florida airport at 14:30 EDT and eventually touched the ground in Charlotte at 20:06 EDT after leaving Charleston at 19:18 EDT. So companies out there have tried all kinds of approaches to convince us that flying is still as safe as it gets, despite the invisible enemy that the planet has been fighting with for over a year. Some have turned to safety dances, others are eliminating the middle seat, and most require passengers to keep a mask on during the whole flight.But the captain of American Eagle flight 4798, operated by Republic Airways for American Airlines , has found the best way to make everybody on board feel comfortable and relaxed: he reportedly ordered pizza for everybody when the flight was diverted to a different airport due to severe weather.More specifically, the E175 took off from Key West, Florida and was heading to Charlotte, North Carolina, but got diverted on its way to the destination due to severe thunderstorms.The aircraft was eventually redirected to Charleston, where the captain and everybody else on board had to spend nearly an hour and a half on the ground waiting for the bad weather to pass and then be able to get back on route to the original destination.Fortunately, the captain found the best way to keep the crowd busy: he ordered pizza for everyone on board, therefore providing passengers with a treat they didn’t really expect when booking a ticket.While we don’t know if anyone had anything to object to given the face mask requirement, the pizza certainly made the flight more comfortable especially because everybody on the aircraft spent nearly six hours together – the plane took off from the Florida airport at 14:30 EDT and eventually touched the ground in Charlotte at 20:06 EDT after leaving Charleston at 19:18 EDT.