Delta Flight Attendants Will Use iPhones to See Where Items Are Stored in AR

Delta has recently announced that all flight attendants would be given a brand-new iPhone 12 with 5G data via AT&T.
The company claims it’s the first airline in the world to offer 5G speeds to aircraft crew, thus offering new capabilities and better services.
Oddly enough, Delta says its flight attendants would use augmented reality (AR) for some services, including training and catering.
“Equipped with a bevy of exciting enhancements, iPhone 12 with SkyPro will open the door to features that can -transform the everyday job of Delta’s flight attendants, both on and off the aircraft. For example, the Apple-designed A14 Bionic — the fastest chip in a smartphone — can deliver a seamless augmented reality (AR) experience,” the company says in a press release, also embedded below.
For example, the AR capabilities of the iPhone can provide flight attendants with access to AR-based training content. But more interesting is how Delta believes the crew would turn to AR in order to provide catering services in an aircraft.
“A paper-based process today, flight attendants will soon have up to the minute digital catering inventory and be able to quickly locate items without opening a single door, using the camera on iPhone 12 and augmented reality to visualize where items are stowed,” Delta explains.
Certainly, this is quite a unique approach, but it remains to be seen how flight attendants would actually get used to turning to AR whenever they need to figure out where certain items are located.
But on the other hand, the partnership between Delta and AT&T is good news for Apple too, as it’s quite a marketing win for the company in its efforts to sell more iPhones 12 units. While the Cupertino-based tech giant no longer shares any data as to how many phones it sells, third-party information from market research firms indicates that all iPhone 12 models, except for the mini, are selling like hotcakes, leading the global sales in the last quarter.
