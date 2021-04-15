NFT Unveils the Aska eVTOL Aircraft, First Units Will Be Delivered in 2026

Humankind always dreamed of flying, and that dream came true in 1783 when Étienne Montgolfier lifted off the Earth in a globe-shaped balloon. We’ve come a long way since that pivotal moment in history, especially during the 20th century because of WWI, WWII, and the Cold War.
As of 2021, flying isn’t a luxury thanks to advancements in commercial aviation. The luckiest among us can even get a pilot certificate to fly a Cessna 172, but aircraft have a limiting factor. Small and large planes alike are limited to the runway, which brings us to the subject of VTOL and eVTOL aircraft.
Silicon Valley-based NFT has taken the veils off the Aska, which is described as a street-legal aerial mobility vehicle for - dare I say it - regular people like you and me. “The FAA and EASA have moved ahead to certify street-legal conventional aircraft,” the company states on its website. “Aska’s development and flight testing are conducted in accordance with FAA and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration certification guidelines.”
This fellow isn’t exactly regular in terms of pricing, though. You can place a refundable deposit right now, but the full price is out of the budget of many. More to the point, the Signature Model costs a whopping $789,000.
Care to guess what you get for that suitcase of hard-earned cash? Pilot license training, a customized interior and exterior, and even a personalized license plate. Not related to the NFT craze, the startup will produce 1,500 launch editions. The second set of Askas will reportedly cost $589,000 according to head honcho Guy Kaplinsky, then mass-produced models will follow at $359,000 or thereabouts. In other words, supercar buyers will have to make a choice between a flying car or a Ferrari.
The four-seat flying car relies on electric power for up to 250 miles (402 kilometers) of range at up to 150 miles per hour (241 kilometers per hour). According to NFT, the Aska Signature Edition will obtain highway certification for speeds of up to 70 mph (113 kilometers per hour).
