This Is the First Tactical UAV Taking off Automatically From a Ship

VTOL

UMS SKELDAR, a company specialized in rotary unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), has announced at IDEX 2021 that its very ownis now capable of performing ATOL (autonomous take off and landing) operations on a ship as the world’s first such capability in this sector.In other words, the company’s very own VTOL can now take off and land without manual input on a ship, as it’s equipped with a laser altimeter and GPS sensors to determine the altitude and safety get on the ground.UMS SKELDAR explains this is a major achievement, especially in the military sector, as until now, VTOLs required manual control whenever it came down to taking off and landing, despite their new-generation capabilities.“This latest milestone for UMS SKELDAR is a real first: it is unique to our company and it has never before been achieved in a military setting. The SKELDAR V-200 was conceived as a maritime platform and this exciting achievement secures its place as the first choice for Navy commanders,” David Willems, VP Business Development and Strategy for UMS SKELDAR, explained The SKELDAR V-200, which sports the look of a traditional helicopter , supports multiple types of payloads and can carry as much as 235 kilos (518 lbs), with a maximum autonomy of over 5 hours (though this obviously depends on payload configuration). The aircraft works with heavy fuel and can reach a maximum airspeed of 150 kph (81 kts).Built as a VTOL remotely piloted aerial system, or RAPS, the V-200 doesn’t require an airfield, and thanks to this new upgrade, it supports fully automated vertical takeoff and landing. It’s ready for maritime operations and supports either single or dual-operator setups.You can find all specifications of the SKELDAR V-200 in the attached PDF document.