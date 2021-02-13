Helicopter Used in Combat by Thailand’s Special Forces Seeks More Action

Also known as the Huey, the Bell UH-1 series is one of the most popular helicopters, being used mostly by military forces out there not only for direct combat and air assault but also for transportation.
And since its launch in the late '50s, the Huey has been used in plenty of military conflicts, including Vietnam, where it helped the United States army during a series of critical operations.
But the Bell helicopter was eventually shipped to plenty of other nations across the world, as it’s estimated the parent company manufactured over 16,000 units until 1987 when it officially dropped the production.
During its adventure in combat, however, the Huey has also received plenty of upgrades, and the UH-1H is one of the most common. This particular configuration comes with an upgraded engine allowing for the transport of up to 13 people, while also offering enough space for the installation of other military equipment, including landing lights and machine guns.
Without a doubt, the Huey has a well-deserved place in the history of the world, and if you want to own such an iconic helicopter, all you need is the money. Because right now, there are plenty of models part of the UH-1 series up for sale out there, including the one we have here and which has previously been used by the special forces in Thailand.
Unfortunately, we’re not being provided with too many specifics, but Northwest Helicopters, the company in charge of selling the helicopter, explains this particular model is currently being restored back to the original condition. It comes with “documented combat time with the special forces in Thailand,” the listing reads.
A photo with the helicopter shows this UH-1H previously belonged to the United States Army, so for a full history, you should reach out to the dealership.
The price of this little piece of history hasn’t been shared, but if the restoration project is completed, you should expect the UH-1H to get close to $1 million given its history.
