V-BAT 128 Is an Upgraded VTOL Built with the U.S. Army in Mind

The company’s existing V-BAT concept has been upgraded with the U.S. Army in mind, so the new design comes with important improvements for power, payloads, and endurance.For example, the aviation tech manufacturer guarantees a maximum of 11 hours of endurance and a higher ceiling for the V-BAT 128, with the power to also receive a substantial increase.What’s more, the newoffers interchangeable payloads with a maximum weight of 25 lbs (11.34 kg) without including the fuel weight.In the standard configuration, the V-BAT supported a maximum payload weight of 8 lbs (3.63 kg), with a range of 130 km (70 nm).“The V-BAT aircraft is designed with sufficient payload capacity to carry a range of interchangeable payloads based on mission-specific requirements. Some payloads include EO/IR, AIS, land and maritime surveillance, SIGINT and 4G/LTE,” Martin UAV explained.The V-BAT has a wingspan of 9 feet (274.32 centimeters) and a total length of 8 feet (243.84 centimeters), with the weight reaching 88 lbs (39.92 kg). The propulsion is provided by a 182cc 2-cylinderunit, with 500 watts onboard electrical power.In addition, Martin UAV also builds the eV-Bat, which relies exclusively on electric power.“Martin UAV’s eV-Bat is an electric powered tail-sitter UAV capable of hovering and high-speed cruise flight modes. The aircraft uses an on board flight control system for altitude stabilization and control while hovering, during the transition to, and while in forward, wing-borne flight,” the company says in a short description of the electric V-Bat.Demonstrations of the upgraded V-BAT are scheduled for February 19, 23, 26, and March 2 at Fort Benning.